UN: Libya coast guard intercepts, detains about 400 migrants

CAIRO — Libya’s coast guard intercepted about 400 Europe-bound migrants off the country’s Mediterranean coast over the past two days, and brought them to the capital of Tripoli, from where they were taken to a detention center, the United Nations migration agency said Monday.

Safa Msehli, a spokeswoman for the International Organization for Migration, said the migrants were taken to the al-Nasser detention center in the town of Zawya, west of Tripoli, she said.

Mselhi said departures from Libya have increased, which is “especially worrying amid a sharp decrease in search and rescue capacity.”