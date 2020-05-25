UN: Libya coast guard intercepts, detains about 400 migrants

CAIRO — Libya’s coast guard intercepted about 400 Europe-bound migrants off the country’s Mediterranean coast over the past two days, and brought them to the capital of Tripoli, from where they were taken to a detention center, the United Nations migration agency said Monday.
Safa Msehli, a spokeswoman for the International Organization for Migration, said the migrants were taken to the al-Nasser detention center in the town of Zawya, west of Tripoli, she said.
Mselhi said departures from Libya have increased, which is “especially worrying amid a sharp decrease in search and rescue capacity.”
The UN refugee agency in Libya said two people had died of the 315 migrants who were intercepted and returned to Tripoli early on Monday. Their bodies were recovered it added.
The other migrants, totaling around 85 people, were intercepted earlier by the Libyan coast guard.
Libya, which descended into chaos following the 2011 uprising, has emerged as a major transit point for African and Arab migrants fleeing war and poverty to Europe.
