Putin speaks, officials shrug, and doctors are caught in the middle

But for an all-powerful leader whose every word must be taken as a command, Putin has had a surprisingly hard time making his voice heard.

He promised cash bonuses of up to $1,100 a month for each doctor, nurse, and other “front-line” health worker involved in fighting the virus.

MOSCOW — Assailed by critics as an absentee leader at the start of the coronavirus crisis in Russia, President Vladimir Putin reemerged with a splash on state television last month to show that he cared and was taking charge.

More than a month after he spoke, the money has yet to materialize for many. Instead, some doctors have received visits from police investigators and prosecutors demanding to know why they complained publicly about not getting their bonuses.

A promise meant to showcase Putin’s proudest achievement — the revitalization of the Russian state after the chaos of the 1990s — has sunk into a swamp of recrimination, security service intimidation and bureaucratic buck-passing.

“Is this a joke? Unfortunately, no,” Dmitri Drize, a Moscow-based human rights lawyer, wrote last week in a scathing newspaper commentary on the unfolding mess.

He said that neither Russia’s foreign foes nor its main opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, “is capable of damaging the image of the state as much as its own managers.”

The Kremlin holds more than $500 billion in various rainy day funds, so Putin has all the money he needs to deliver on his promises. But, in a system rife with corruption, many officials live in permanent fear of being criticized, or worse investigated, for spending state money not included in their previously approved budgets.

So when it came to doling out the cash, they hesitated, took the liberty of making deductions for time that health workers spent on noncoronavirus patients or perhaps skimmed some of the money.

In the southern region of Krasnodar, a widely respected head doctor at a hospital was fired after his staff staged a small protest. He is now under investigation by Russia’s equivalent of the FBI for criminal negligence.

A doctor in the nearby town of Abinsk who helped organize public complaints over nonpayment of Putin’s bonus received a letter from the police warning that he faced prosecution for “carrying out extremist activities.”

Yulia Volkova, a Krasnodar doctor who leads the local branch of Doctors’ Alliance, an trade union affiliated with Navalny, said medical workers had rejoiced at Putin’s promise of extra cash. Now, though, they are “terrified of being investigated” if they complain about the president’s orders’ falling on deaf ears, she said.

In some cases, however, prosecutors have sided with protesting doctors. The prosecutor’s office in Simferopol, the capital of Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, said last week that it had investigated complaints of nonpayment and found them justified. It ordered local authorities to pay up.

In Nizhny Novgorod, another region where many medical staff have not received the money promised, the regional health minister, David Melik-Husyenov, accused the opposition of using “dirty tricks” to expose the bureaucracy’s failures.

“Arranging such stories is very immoral,” he said.

Putin, playing one of his favorite roles as a caring but stern father of the nation undermined by bungling bureaucrats, fumed recently in a teleconference that officials in many places had not acted on his bonus order.

“I gave specific figures for these payments for doctors, for nursing staff, for all medical staff, for ambulance crews and so on,” Putin said. Instead, he continued: “They made a bureaucratic mess, counting the number of hours worked on some kind of clock. Did I instruct that you count with a watch or something? No!”

He said earlier that 29 regions had ignored his order and that less than half of medical workers nationwide had received the money he had promised. Ordering officials to get with his program, Putin thundered, “I ask you to keep in mind that I will personally check the situation on this issue in every region of Russia.”

Much of the blame for unpaid bonuses has now fallen on the staff of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who spent much of this month in the hospital recovering from COVID-19.

The prime minister complained in a conference call with officials shown on television that documents needed to turn Putin’s promise into action had not been drafted properly and left too much room for regional officials to wriggle out of paying.

Nikolai Petrov, a political scientist, dismissed Putin’s public anger and dismay over the bonuses as mostly theater.

“He is trying to show that he is the good guy,” Petrov said. “But he is losing popularity and will continue to lose it.”

An opinion poll by the Levada Center, an independent polling organization in Moscow, found that the president’s approval rating sank last month to 59 percent, its lowest level since he came to power in 2000. His highest approval rating, nearly 90 percent, came after Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

After nearly two months cooped up in his country residence outside Moscow, Putin has become so isolated, in Petrov’s view, that he “risks returning to a changed country after the pandemic is over.”