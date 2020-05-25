Ruling party’s candidate wins Burundi’s presidential election

KIGALI, Rwanda — The candidate of Burundi’s ruling party, Evariste Ndayishimiye, has been declared the winner of the country’s presidential election.

Ndayishimiye won with 69 percent of the vote in the election which took place on May 20, the country’s election commission announced Monday. Because he garnered more than 50 percent of the vote, Ndayishimiye will not have to go to a runoff election, and he is expected to be inaugurated in August.

Ndayishimiye, 52, will succeed President Pierre Nkurunziza, who has been in power since 2005. Both are from Burundi’s ruling party ,which has said Nkurunziza will have the title “Supreme Guide” after he steps down from the presidency.