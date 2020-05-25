UN virus therapy trial pauses hydroxychloroquine testing

“This concern relates to the use of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine in COVID-19,” Tedros said, adding the drugs are approved treatments for people with malaria or autoimmune diseases. Other treatments in the trial, including the experimental drug remdesivir and an HIV combination therapy, are still being tested.

In a press briefing, WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that in light of a paper published last week in the Lancet that showed people taking hydroxychloroquine were at higher risk of death and heart problems, there would be “a temporary pause” on the hydroxychloroquine arm of its global clinical trial.

GENEVA — The World Health Organization said Monday that it will temporarily drop hydroxychloroquine — the antimalarial drug President Trump says he is taking — from its global study into experimental COVID-19 treatments, saying that its specialists need to review all available evidence to date.

Tedros said the executive group behind WHO’s global “Solidarity” trial met Saturday and decided to conduct a comprehensive review of all available data on hydroxychloroquine and that its use in the trial would be suspended for now.

Dr. Michael Ryan, WHO’s emergencies chief, said there was no indication of any safety problems with hydroxychloroquine in the WHO trial to date, but that statisticians would now analyze the information.

Italian nightlife rages back, and some are alarmed

ROME — Drawn outdoors by ideal weather, Italians this weekend gathered at beaches, bars, and piazzas, drinking and sometimes flouting social-distancing rules while soaking in the nation’s celebratory post-lockdown mood.

But on Monday, as images of nightlife played on Italian TV, a chorus of politicians warned that the country had gotten reckless and risked backsliding in its fight against the virus.

The quick resumption of nightlife from Milan to Naples came as a reminder that even countries deeply scarred by the virus might struggle to put a prolonged cap on crowds and carefree socializing.

Monday, Milan was just one of the Italian cities and towns that tried to impose fresh restrictions, banning the sale of takeaway alcoholic drinks after 7 p.m. A mayor in southern Puglia said he was shutting down a beach until the end of the month, as a way to ‘‘stem the invasion of last weekend.’’

‘‘The appeal to common sense hasn’t worked,’’ the mayor of Pulsano, Francesco Lupoli, said.

Egypt’s doctors criticize government’s ‘negligence’

CAIRO — Egypt’s medical union on Monday blamed the government for increasing levels of coronavirus infections and deaths among healthcare professionals, its sharpest criticism yet of the country’s handling of the pandemic.

Citing growing frustration over a lack of protective equipment, testing, and hospital beds for doctors, the union described the health ministry’s negligence as “a crime of killing by irresponsibility.”

The union reported that 19 doctors have died and 350 have contracted the virus, according to official figures, although testing of staff remains limited.

Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous country, has officially recorded 17,967 infections and 783 fatalities. Although it’s a modest toll, the curve is rapidly accelerating.

In an apparent response to the criticism, health minister Hala Zayed said the government was “following up to provide the best possible care” to medical staff. Authorities have sought to allocate 20-bed capacity floors at quarantine hospitals for staff who have fallen ill, she said, and provide “sufficient stocks’’ of protective gear.

UK leader’s aide says he won’t quit over road trip

LONDON — British leader Boris Johnson’s powerful chief aide insisted Monday that he wouldn’t resign for driving the length of England while the country was under lockdown — a trip he made without informing the prime minister first.

The government is facing a tide of anger from politicians and the public over the revelation that Dominic Cummings traveled more than 250 miles from London to his parents’ home in Durham, northeast England, at the end of March.

Cummings says he traveled so that extended family could care for his 4-year-old son if he and his wife, who had suspected coronavirus, both fell ill. He said the three of them stayed in isolation in a building on his father’s farm.

His trip came after the government imposed a strict “stay home” order, and Cummings is being accused of flouting the rules he expected the rest of the country to follow.

In a televised news conference in the garden of 10 Downing St. — all but unheard of for an unelected adviser — Cummings tried to quash the controversy with a detailed but unrepentant account of his movements. “I don’t regret what I did,” he said, though he acknowledged that “reasonable people” might disagree.

Japan lifts emergency in Tokyo, all remaining areas

TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and four other remaining areas on Monday, ending the restrictions nationwide as businesses begin to reopen.

Abe also unveiled a plan for a new stimulus package to support struggling businesses.

Specialists on a government-commissioned panel approved the lifting of the emergency in Tokyo, neighboring Kanagawa, Chiba, and Saitama prefectures, and in Hokkaido to the north, which had more cases and remained under the emergency declaration after it was removed in most of Japan earlier this month.

Japan, with about 16,600 confirmed coronavirus cases and about 850 deaths, has so far avoided a large outbreak like those experienced in the United States and Europe despite its softer restrictions.

South Korea sending masks to adoptees living abroad

SEOUL — South Korea says it plans to send 370,000 face masks to tens of thousands of South Korea-born adoptees living in the West to help them weather the coronavirus.

The Foreign Ministry said its diplomatic missions will work with international adoptee groups to distribute the masks to adoptees in 14 countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, and European nations such as Britain, Germany, France, and Italy.

The ministry said it initially planned to send 100,000 masks but decided to expand the supplies because most adoptees were sent abroad in the 1970s and 1980s and are old enough now to have their own children.

According to official figures, there are around 167,000 South Korean adoptees living abroad, including 110,000 in the United States. But specialists say the actual number would be closer to 200,000.

South Korea is also in the process of sending 1 million masks to foreign veterans of the Korean War.

