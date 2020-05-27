26 arrested in people-smuggling case linked to UK truck deaths

PARIS — More than two dozen people have been arrested in Belgium and France in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants whose bodies were found in a refrigerated truck in Britain in October, authorities in both countries said Wednesday.

Prosecutors’ offices in Paris and Brussels said the 26 suspects were believed to be part of a broader human trafficking network that had transported not only those found dead in the truck but several dozen people a day for months.

Most of the trafficked migrants came from Vietnam, including the eight women and 31 men who crossed the English Channel in a container and were discovered Oct. 23 in an industrial area of Essex, about 25 miles east of London, and not far from the ferry terminal where the truck had arrived from Belgium.