Hungary outlaws changing gender on documents after birth

BUDAPEST — Hungary’s far-right government under Prime Minister Viktor Orban has for a decade demonized his long list of perceived enemies, including Muslim migrants, George Soros, Brussels, civil society, homeless people, foreign universities, Roma families, and an independent press.
Yet with migration fading as a potent issue, and with the world struggling to manage the coronavirus pandemic, Orban’s government has shifted its focus to another perceived threat: transgender people.
In a law that legal observers believe is the first of its kind in Europe, Hungary will now tie an individual’s gender to the person’s sex and chromosomes at birth, restricting later modifications on official documents. The bill was signed into law this week by President Janos Ader.
“This law is unparalleled in Europe,” said Bea Bodrogi, a Hungarian lawyer representing 23 transgender applicants to the European Court of Human Rights on behalf of the Transvanilla Transgender Association, an advocacy group. “This goes against all international and national human rights standards: right to privacy, right to self-determination, right to human dignity.”
Since Orban returned to power in 2010, his government has overseen a sweeping overhaul of the country’s democratic framework. His party rewrote Hungary’s constitution, changed election rules to favor the party, stacked the Constitutional Court, and has taken over public media outlets and most of the country’s private news media.
NEW YORK TIMES