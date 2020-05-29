Asia Today: Indonesians return to mosques, at a distance

The limit of 50 percent of seating capacity at restaurants will also be scrapped as long as eateries place impermeable barriers between tables.

Also reopening in coming days are places of worship, courtrooms, and large stores.

LISBON — Portugal is reopening movie theaters, shopping malls, gymnasiums, and kindergartens after a gradual lifting of lockdown restrictions over the past four weeks produced no spike in new coronavirus infections.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa said in the Lisbon metropolitan area, where in some places officials have detected an increase in cases, some of those changes will come into force only after a review at the end of next week.

Advertisement

Associated Press

Iraq reports highest single-day spike in its COVID-19 cases

BAGHDAD — Iraq’s Health Ministry has reported the country’s highest single-day spike in confirmed coronavirus cases since late February, when the government began recording cases.

The ministry said at least 416 new cases were reported on Friday. The country had given Iraqis a week’s holiday to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Curfew hours had been relaxed during the month of fasting, which contributed to higher daily rates of infection.

Associated Press

Area of Lombardy continues to be hot spot for virus cases in Italy

MILAN — As Italy decides whether to open regional borders as planned next week, hard-hit Lombardy remains an outlier.

The civil protection agency reported 345 confirmed new infections in the region on Friday. That brings Lombardy’s total cases to 88,500, nearly 40 percent of Italy’s total.

Nearly half of Italy’s total of known positive cases are in Lombardy, and 80 percent of those are in isolation at home, not requiring hospital care.

The Italian government had announced internal borders would open on June 3, but the stubborn infection rate in Lombardy has put that in question.

Associated Press

Large cruises will continue to be banned in Canada till Oct. 31

TORONTO — Canada’s transport minister says large cruises will still be prohibited from operating in Canadian waters until at least Oct. 31 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Transport Minister Marc Garneau says that applies to cruises with overnight accommodations and more than 100 passengers and crew. The government previously restricted large cruise ships until July 1.

Associated Press

Nigeria says it hasn’t received ventilators promised by Trump

LAGOS, Nigeria — The Nigerian government says it still hasn’t received ventilators from the United States a month after President Trump promised to send hundreds to the West African country.

Trump said last week 1,000 ventilators had been provided to Nigeria. But the country’s information minister, Lai Mohammed, says, “To the best of my knowledge, they have not arrived. When they do arrive, it will be made public.”

Associated Press

Turkey begins allowing prayers again at the nation’s mosques

ANKARA, Turkey — Worshipers in Turkey held their first communal Friday prayers in 74 days after the government reopened some mosques as part of its plans to relax measures in place to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Prayers were held in the courtyards of a select number of mosques on Friday, to minimize the risk of infection.

Authorities distributed masks at the entrance to the mosques, sprayed hand sanitizers, and checked temperatures for fever. Worshipers were asked to bring their own prayer rugs, but some mosques offered disposable paper rugs.

On Thursday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced plans to lift restrictions on movement between cities and reopen restaurants, cafes, sports centers, beaches, and museums on June 1.

Associated Press

Number of COVID cases climbs past 25,000 in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia — The number of coronavirus cases in Indonesia has surpassed 25,000 with more than 1,500 virus-related deaths as authorities plan to lift large-scale social restrictions next week.

Advertisement

Indonesia’s COVID-19 Task Force on Friday reported 678 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s total to 25,216 with 1,520 deaths, the highest death toll in Southeast Asia. It also reported 6,492 recoveries.

Jakarta, the first large city to enforce partial lockdown rules in the country, has hinted that the restriction policy would not be extended after June 4.

The State-Owned Enterprises Ministry has instructed state-run companies to allow its employees to return to work in mid-June by observing health guidelines amid a surge in cases and fears of a new wave of infections.

Associated Press

New cases have soared in France, weeks after reopening began

PARIS — France has reported more than 3,000 new daily virus infections in the biggest such one-day rise in more than three weeks, and the first major increase since France started gradually reopening May 11.

The new figure was not included in the government’s daily virus press release Thursday night, but was put on a government virus tracking website.

The national public health agency and Health Ministry did not provide a reason for the rise Friday. It comes as testing has become more easily available in France, though it is unclear whether that is part of the reason.

The French government has gradually increased the number of tests it is conducting after widespread criticism early in the pandemic that it was not testing widely enough.

Scattered virus outbreaks have been reported since France’s reopening began, notably in some schools that were subsequently shut down.

Advertisement

Associated Press

Backlog of unprocessed tests in South Africa nears 100,000

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa says it has a backlog of nearly 100,000 unprocessed tests for the new coronavirus.

A health ministry statement overnight put the backlog as of Monday at 96,480. The ministry says “this challenge is caused by the limited availability of test kits globally.” It says priority is being given to processing tests from patients admitted to hospitals and health workers.

South Africa has conducted more tests for the virus than any other country in Africa — more than 655,000 — and has more confirmed cases than any other country on the continent, with 27,403.

The ministry says one of the latest people to die in South Africa was an employee with the National Health Laboratory Services.

Associated Press

New Zealand says no new cases of virus reported for the past week

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand reported just a single person in the entire nation of 5 million people is known to still have the coronavirus after no new cases have been detected for the past week.

In total, 1,504 people were found to have contracted the virus. Of those, 1,481 have recovered and 22 died. About 275,000 people have been tested.

Associated Press