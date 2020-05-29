Trump moves to strip Hong Kong of special US relationship

As punishment, Trump said he would strip away Hong Kong’s privileges with the United States, ranging from an extradition treaty to commercial relations, with few exceptions.

Speaking at a news conference in the White House Rose Garden, Trump voiced a range of grievances against China, angrily denouncing the country’s trade and security practices and its handling of the initial coronavirus outbreak.

WASHINGTON — President Trump announced Friday that his administration would end almost all aspects of the US government’s special relationship with Hong Kong, including on trade and law enforcement, and that it was withdrawing from the World Health Organization, where the United States has been by far the largest funder.

He also said the WHO had failed to adequately respond to the coronavirus because China has “total control” over the global organization.

“My announcement today will affect the full range of agreements we have with Hong Kong,” he said, including “action to revoke Hong Kong’s preferential treatment as a separate customs and travel territory from the rest of China.”

Trump’s announcement came largely in response to Beijing’s move this week to put in place broad new national security powers over Hong Kong. On Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that he was reporting to Congress a determination that Hong Kong no longer had significant autonomy under Chinese rule. Pompeo had earlier called the new Chinese law a “death knell” for the territory, a global financial and commercial hub with special status under US law because, in theory, it has semiautonomy until 2047 under an international treaty that Britain and China signed.

Pompeo’s finding amounted to a recommendation that the United States should reconsider its special relationship with Hong Kong. A 1992 law says the United States should continue to treat the Beijing-ruled territory under the same conditions it did when it was a British colony.

Trump made clear Friday that he no longer considered Hong Kong to be separate from China.

“China claims it is protecting national security. But the truth is that Hong Kong was secure and prosperous as a free society. Beijing’s decision reverses all of that. It extends the reach of China’s invasive state security apparatus into what was formally a bastion of liberty,” Trump said.

He said the US would suspend the entry of some Chinese citizens who have been identified as “potential security risks.” He did not give details but appeared to be referring to a move to cancel the visas of graduate students and researchers who attended Chinese universities with ties to the military.

The New York Times reported this week that American officials had decided to go ahead with the action, which would affect thousands of Chinese students, a tiny percentage of the total number from China studying in the country.

Trump also repeated past charges that China had mishandled the coronavirus outbreak and suggested that Chinese officials had knowingly allowed travelers to fly from Wuhan to other countries, including the United States, while limiting access from Wuhan to other cities within China.

It was unclear from Trump’s announcement whether he was issuing a formal executive order to end the special relationship with Hong Kong entirely. The administration can take piecemeal actions — for example, imposing the same tariffs on goods from Hong Kong that the United States does on products from mainland China — before taking that final, drastic step.

Earlier Friday, China vowed to take ‘‘countermeasures’’ against the United States if the Trump administration attempted to punish Beijing for tightening its grip on Hong Kong.

And China promised to use force if Taiwan tried to secede.

Marking the 15th anniversary of a Chinese anti-secession law, which states that there is only one China and that Taiwan is part of it, Li Zuocheng, chief of the Joint Staff Department and a member of the Central Military Commission, vowed to use force if necessary to seize control of the democratic island.

‘‘If the possibility for peaceful reunification is lost, the people’s armed forces will, with the whole nation, including the people of Taiwan, take all necessary steps to resolutely smash any separatist plots or actions,’’ Li said in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

‘‘We will not commit ourselves to renouncing the use of force on the Taiwan issue, and will reserve the option of taking all necessary measures,’’ he said.

The anti-secession law states that China can use ‘‘non-peaceful means’’ if Taiwan declares independence or takes steps to do so.

The ruling Communist Party in Beijing views the self-governed island as a breakaway province that should be under its rule. Taiwan, however, has never been part of the People’s Republic of China.

While China has long said it would not renounce force to take Taiwan, its language Friday was escalatory and seems to signal that Beijing realizes that peaceful ‘‘reunification’’ looks increasingly unlikely.

Illustrating the potential for this clash to become more than rhetorical, China separately threatened military action to ‘‘resolutely smash’’ any move by Taiwan toward declaring independence. The threat raised the prospect of a regional conflict that could draw in the United States.

The differences over Hong Kong, coming on top of heated exchanges about the coronavirus pandemic, have dramatically worsened an already hostile relationship between Beijing and Washington. The two sides are now embroiled in disagreements ranging from trade and technology to human rights and press freedom.

Material from The Washington Post and the Associated Press was used in this report.