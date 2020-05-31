Liberal Warsaw mayor injects suspense into presidential vote

Trzaskowski jumped in after the coronavirus pandemic forced the conservative government to postpone the election, originally scheduled for May 10. Civic Platform, a centrist, pro-EU party, seized its chance to replace its original candidate, Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska, who was polling in the low single digits.

Warsaw’s liberal mayor, Rafal Trzaskowski, made a late entry in Poland’s presidential election and has quickly emerged as the main challenger to the conservative incumbent, Andrzej Duda. He has injected competition and suspense into a race that Duda had previously seemed certain to win.

Advertisement

A new date for the presidential election has not been officially announced, but the conservative ruling Law and Justice party, which backs Duda, says it wants the election held June 28. If no candidate gets at least 50 percent of the votes, a runoff would take place on July 12.

Duda is favored to win, according to recent polls. But his lead has fallen significantly since Trzaskowski’s entry into a field that includes 10 candidates. It is considered extremely likely that Duda and Trzaskowski, both of whom are 48, will face off in the runoff.

Many Poles feel this is the most important election since Poland threw off communism three decades ago.

“At last I know who to vote for. Trzaskowski can really change Poland’s politics, and they need changing,” said Aldona Stefanowicz, 58.

ASSOCIATED PRESS