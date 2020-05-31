World alarmed by violence in US; thousands march in London

Thousands gathered in central London on Sunday to offer support for American demonstrators. Chanting ‘‘No justice! No peace!’’ and waving placards at Trafalgar Square, the protesters ignored government rules banning crowds because of the pandemic. Police didn’t stop them. Demonstrators then marched to the US Embassy, where a long line of officers surrounded the building.

Racism-tinged events no longer startle even America’s closest allies, though many have watched coverage of the often-violent protests with growing unease. Burning cars and riot police in the United States featured on newspaper front pages around the globe Sunday — bumping news of the COVID-19 pandemic to second-tier status in some places.

LONDON — Nations around the world have watched in horror at the civil unrest in the United States following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer pressed his knee on his neck until he stopped breathing.

Protesters in Denmark also converged on the US Embassy on Sunday. Participants carried placards with messages such as “Stop Killing Black People.”

Floyd’s death on May 25 in Minneapolis was the latest in a series of deaths of black men and women at the hands of police in the United States.

The US Embassy in Berlin was the scene of protests on Saturday under the motto: “Justice for George Floyd.” Several hundred more people took to the streets Sunday in the capital’s Kreuzberg area, carrying signs with slogans like “Silence is Violence,” “Hold Cops Accountable,” and “Who Do You Call When Police Murder?”

In Italy, the Corriere della Sera newspaper’s senior US correspondent, Massimo Gaggi, wrote that the reaction to Floyd’s killing was “different” than previous cases of black Americans killed by police and the ensuring violence.

“There are exasperated black movements that no longer preach nonviolent resistance,” Gaggi wrote, noting the Minnesota governor’s warning that “anarchist and white supremacy groups are trying to fuel the chaos.’’

In countries with authoritarian governments, state-controlled media have been highlighting the chaos and violence of the US demonstrations.

In China, the protests are being viewed through the prism of US criticism of China’s crackdown on antigovernment protests in Hong Kong.

Hu Xijin, editor of the state-owned Global Times, tweeted that US officials can now see protests out their own windows: “I want to ask Speaker Pelosi and Secretary Pompeo: Should Beijing support protests in the U.S., like you glorified rioters in Hong Kong?”

In Iran, which has violently put down demonstrations, state television has repeatedly aired images of the US unrest.

Russia accused the United States of “systemic problems in the human rights sphere.’’ It denounced Floyd’s death as the latest in a series of police violence cases against African Americans.

There also have been expressions of solidarity with the demonstrators.In Brazil, hundreds of people gathered in front of the Rio de Janeiro state government palace to protest crimes committed by the police against black people in Rio’s working-class neighborhoods.