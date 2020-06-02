UK lawmakers queue to vote as Parliament adjusts to COVID-19

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the government’s leader of the House, said lawmakers should be setting an example by showing up in person as the country gets back to work. “We need to have a proper full-blooded democracy . . . and that’s what we are getting,” he told lawmakers.

Like millions of other Britons, the country’s 650 lawmakers have largely been working from home during the outbreak. As normal life gradually resumes, the government decreed it was time they came back to the office.

LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government faced a rebellion from some of its own legislators on Tuesday after it summoned Members of Parliament back to London and scrapped a remote-voting system used during the coronavirus lockdown.

But some legislators said ending the ‘‘virtual Parliament’’ before the outbreak was over would turn those who must stay home because of age, illness, or family issues into second-class lawmakers.

“I feel both discriminated against and disenfranchised,’’ said opposition Labour Party lawmaker Margaret Hodge, who like many over-70s, is considered especially vulnerable to the virus and has been urged to stay at home.

Associated Press

UN appeal for urgent Yemen aid falls $1b short amid virus

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A United Nations appeal Tuesday for countries to fund emergency aid in Yemen, where more than five years of war have collapsed the health care system, raised $1.35 billion — a billion dollars short of what aid agencies needed.

The amount raised is also half of the $2.6 billion that countries pledged at the same conference last year. It is meant to cover Yemen’s needs through the next six months.

Aid agencies say Yemen is in dire need of assistance as the coronavirus threatens to decimate a health care system already ravaged by civil war.

Saudi Arabia, which cohosted the UN pledging event, said it would pay half a billion dollars in aid for Yemen this year, the largest amount pledged by any country.

The kingdom, which has been at war in Yemen since 2015 against Iran-allied Houthi rebels, hopes to use the event to showcase its role as one of the largest donors of aid to the country. The conflict has killed more than 100,000 people and displaced more than 3 million.

The United Arab Emirates, a close partner of the Saudis in the war in Yemen, offered no funding during the conference.

Associated Press

Virus tracing app goes live amid debate over privacy

PARIS — France is rolling out an official coronavirus contact-tracing app aimed at containing fresh outbreaks as lockdown restrictions gradually ease, becoming the first major European country to deploy the smartphone technology amid debates over data privacy.

The StopCovid app launched Tuesday just as the French government started allowing people to once again go to restaurants and cafes, parks and beaches, and museums and monuments.

Neighbors including Britain, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland are developing their own apps, though they’re using different technical protocols, raising questions about compatibility across Europe’s borders.

Authorities hope the app can help manage virus flare-ups as they reopen the economy in France, which has been living under some of Europe’s tightest restrictions since it became one of countries hardest-hit, with nearly 29,000 deaths.

Associated Press

Bangladesh confirms 1st death of Rohingya refugee

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Authorities in Bangladesh have confirmed the first death of a Rohingya refugee from the coronavirus, as infections rise in camps where more than 1 million Rohingya Muslims have been living since fleeing from neighboring Myanmar.

The 71-year-old refugee died Saturday at Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar, and samples collected from him tested positive on Monday, said Abu Toha M.R. Bhuiyan, chief health coordinator of the office of the Refugee, Relief and Repatriation Commissioner.

Louise Donovan, a spokeswoman for the UN refugee agency, said at least 29 Rohingya refugees have tested positive for the disease. Aid agencies and government officials say the challenge of handling a wide outbreak of the virus in the camps could be huge.

Associated Press