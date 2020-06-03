Malaria drug promoted by Trump did not prevent COVID infections, study finds

“The take-home message for the general public is that if you’re exposed to someone with COVID-19, hydroxychloroquine is not an effective post-exposure, preventive therapy,” the lead author of the study, Dr. David R. Boulware, from the University of Minnesota, said.

The study was the first controlled clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine, a drug that President Trump has repeatedly promoted and recently taken himself. Conducted in the United States and Canada, this trial was the first to test whether the drug could prevent illness in people who have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The malaria drug hydroxychloroquine did not prevent COVID-19 in a rigorous study of 821 people who had been exposed to patients infected with the virus, researchers from the University of Minnesota and Canada reported Wednesday.

The results are being published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

The president’s promotion of the drug, and the backlash against it, have politicized medical questions that would normally have been left to researchers to answer objectively. Trump supporters and opponents have accused one another of twisting facts about the drug to make the president look either right or wrong.

The new study included 821 people from across the United States and parts of Canada who had either a high-risk or moderate-risk exposure to a person who had tested positive and was ill from the coronavirus.

Within four days of exposure, the participants were picked at random to receive either hydroxychloroquine or a placebo, and then followed to determine whether they had either laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 or an illness consistent with the virus, during the next 14 days. There was no meaningful difference between the placebo group and those who took the drug.

Scientist defends Sweden’s hotly debated virus strategy

STOCKHOLM — Sweden’s chief epidemiologist on Wednesday defended his country’s controversial coronavirus strategy, which avoided a lockdown but resulted in one of the highest per capita COVID-19 death rates in the world.

Anders Tegnell of the Public Health Agency denied that “the Swedish strategy was wrong and should be changed. That’s not the case.’’

Sweden has stood out for the way it has handled the pandemic, not shutting down the country or the economy like other nations but relying on citizens’ sense of civic duty.

Tegnell’s statement came after more contrite comments earlier in the day.

Asked whether the country’s high death toll has made him reconsider his unique approach to the pandemic, Tegnell told Swedish radio “yes, absolutely.”

The nation of 10.2 million people has seen 4,542 deaths linked to COVID-19.

Virus forges rare accord between Venezuelan rivals

CARACAS — President Nicolás Maduro and Venezuela’s opposition, led by Juan Guaidó, have agreed to a measures for battling the new coronavirus to be overseen by international health workers, a first step in years toward cooperation between bitter political rivals for the benefit of the country.

While focused narrowly on the pandemic response, specialists said Wednesday the agreement opens a window of hope for tackling Venezuela’s overarching political stalemate that has left the once-wealthy oil nation in deepening economic and social crisis.

The one-page agreement signed June 1 says both sides will work in coordination to find funds for fighting the virus.

Ex-Ecuador leader detained in COVID-19 corruption raid

QUITO, Ecuador — A former Ecuadorian president has been detained after authorities raided his home Wednesday and found a gun and medical supplies including masks as part of a wider probe into corruption during the pandemic.

Prosecutors and police charged into the home of Abdalá Bucaram, 68, in Guayaquil, the coastal city that became one of the earliest cities in Latin America to see a sudden surge in COVID-19 infections.

Investigators said the raid was conducted in connection with an ongoing probe into suspected embezzlement at a large public hospital. Bucaram was detained after authorities found an unlicensed gun, in addition to some 5,000 masks and 2,000 coronavirus test kits.

Bucaram was elected president in 1996 and ousted by Congress less than six months later for “mental incapacity.”

Italy opens borders ahead of neighbors, still eyed warily

VENITMIGLIA, Italy — Italy officially ended its lockdown Wednesday, opening regional and international borders in a bid to boost summer tourism, but found itself alone as its neighbors viewed the move as premature and remained wary.

Italy’s long-awaited opening after nearly three months allowed residents to finally reunite with friends and family members, and brought a flood of French shoppers across the border for less expensive groceries and cigarettes. But normalcy was a long way off.

Many European nations are waiting until June 15 to open their borders, and some much later than that.

