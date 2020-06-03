Missing Mexican lawmaker’s body found following abduction

MEXICO CITY — The body of a missing Mexican congresswoman from the western state of Colima has been found in a hidden grave more than a month after armed men abducted her, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday.
López Obrador expressed his condolences to the family of Anel Bueno, a 38-year-old legislator from his Morena party.
Armed men took Bueno on April 29 while she was promoting health measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Ixtlahuacán, Colima.
The president said one suspect was in custody.
The Colima state prosecutor’s office said in a statement Wednesday that the lawmaker’s body was found in a grave with the bodies of three men. The bodies were found Monday, but the remains of the lawmaker were not identified until Tuesday.
Additional genetic testing of the lawmaker’s remains was planned.
