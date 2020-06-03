Missing Mexican lawmaker’s body found following abduction

MEXICO CITY — The body of a missing Mexican congresswoman from the western state of Colima has been found in a hidden grave more than a month after armed men abducted her, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday.

López Obrador expressed his condolences to the family of Anel Bueno, a 38-year-old legislator from his Morena party.

Armed men took Bueno on April 29 while she was promoting health measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Ixtlahuacán, Colima.