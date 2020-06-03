Thousands in Europe decry racial injustice, police violence

The London demonstration began in Hyde Park, with protesters chanting “Black lives matter,” before many of them later marched through the streets, blocking traffic.

In Athens, police fired tear gas to disperse youths who threw firebombs and stones at them outside the US Embassy toward the end of an otherwise peaceful protest by about 4,000 people. No injuries or arrests were reported.

LONDON — Thousands of people demonstrated in London on Wednesday against police violence and racial injustice over the killing of George Floyd, which has set off days of unrest in the United States.

Some of them converged on Parliament and the nearby Downing Street office of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. A few scuffles erupted between protesters and police outside the street’s heavy metal gates.

Inside, Johnson told a news conference that he was “appalled and sickened” by Floyd’s death on May 25 when a white Minneapolis officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee on the handcuffed Black man’s neck for several minutes.

Police appeared to keep a low profile during the demonstration and ensuing marches.

Earlier, Britain’s most senior police officer said she was “appalled” by Floyd’s death and “horrified” by the subsequent violence in US cities. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said the London force would “continue with our tradition of policing using minimum force necessary.”

Johnson, who has sought to cultivate close ties with President Trump, was asked what he would say to him. He replied: “My message to President Trump, to everybody in the United States from the UK, is that . . . racism, racist violence, has no place in our society.”

Elsewhere, more than 1,000 people protested in Stockholm despite a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people due to the coronavirus, and while they expressed solidarity with US demonstrators, participants emphasized that racial injustice was a problem in Sweden, too. Police said they had to use pepper spray and make one arrest.

About 3,000 people rallied in Finland’s capital of Helsinki, although they dispersed an hour later when the number of participants obviously exceeded the 500 maximum allowed.

And a demonstration in the Dutch port of Rotterdam by thousands of protesters was cut short by police when the crowd got too big for coronavirus social-distancing measures.