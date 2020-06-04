UK vaccine summit calls for freely available virus vaccine

Thursday’s event raised $8.8 billion, exceeding its target, for the vaccines alliance GAVI, which says the funds will be used to vaccinate about 300 million children in dozens of countries against diseases like malaria, pneumonia, and HPV.

The United Nations and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement have urged that “a people’s vaccine” be developed for COVID-19 that would be freely available to everyone, calling it a “moral imperative.”

LONDON — A vaccine summit hosted by Britain on Thursday raised billions of dollars to immunize children in developing countries as specialists wrestled with the difficult question of how any potential vaccine against the new coronavirus might be distributed globally — and fairly.

GAVI also announced a new “advance market commitment” mechanism to enable developing countries to get any effective vaccine when available. It hopes to raise an additional $2 billion for that effort, to immunize health care workers as well as high-risk individuals and create a buffer of doses to be used where needed most.

But specialists pointed out that the unprecedented pandemic — where arguably every country will be clamoring for a vaccine — may make efforts at fair distribution extremely messy.

The worldwide scramble for masks and ventilators that erupted in the early stages of the outbreak — where France took over the country’s mask stocks so they could be given to first responders and others inside the country and the United States apparently paid off shippers to redirect ventilators to itself — are not encouraging signs that there will be much global cooperation if and when a vaccine is available.

“Rich countries will most likely try to push their way to the front of the queue, leaving poorer countries at the back, and that’s a problem,” said Jimmy Whitworth, a professor of international public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Associated Press

Russian labs race for vaccine by fall, amid some concerns

MOSCOW — In Russia’s push to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, researchers have tested formulas on themselves, members of the military have been selected for trials, and some officials are claiming that a breakthrough could be just months away.

But Russia’s rush to be first — and claim bragging rights for President Vladimir Putin’s government — also is prompting some in the country to raise warnings about possibly cutting corners with testing and keeping expectations in check.

‘‘There are still too many questions to give you time predictions,’’ said the head of Russia’s consumer health regulator, Anna Popova, speaking on a panel Thursday.

‘‘We all want it now, but I know we won’t get it by tomorrow.’’ she said at an event hosted by theValdai Discussion Club, a Moscow-based think tank. ‘‘We all want to get there as quickly as possible without violating the ethical rules.’’

The contrasting approaches offer a sense of the internal tensions in Russia as the state-backed medical system is throwing resources at potential vaccines. That has led to unorthodox proposals that critics say cross ethical lines — such as researchers taking self-administered doses of test samples and a politician’s suggestion of using inmates in clinical trials.

Washington Post

Three researchers retract hydroxychloroquine study

Three of the authors of a study that found the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine was dangerous for hospitalized COVID-19 patients retracted it Thursday, saying they could ‘‘no longer vouch for the veracity of the primary data sources.’’

The retraction notice was posted by the medical journal Lancet, which had published the study May 22.

The study, purportedly based on the health records of almost 100,000 patients around the world, found that hospitalized COVID-19 patients treated with the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine — a drug repeatedly touted by President Trump — had a much higher risk of death and heart problems compared with those who did not receive the drug. It also showed that the drug did not provide a benefit. The study was ‘‘observational,’’ which is less rigorous than a randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial.

Almost immediately after the study’s publication, critics raised questions about the data and analysis provided by a private company, Chicago-based Surgisphere and its founder, Sepan Desai. Another study that also relied on the database — one that looked at the effects of blood-pressure medications on patients — also was retracted Thursday, by the New England Journal of Medicine.

Desai, who was listed as one of four authors on the study, was not immediately available to comment.

Washington Post

Mexican president urges calm after high death count

MEXICO CITY — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador asked the country to remain calm Thursday a day after health officials announced more than 1,000 new COVID-19 deaths, a figure that was more than double the previous toll reported in a single day.

The reason for the sudden jump in deaths was attributable to a number of factors, including confirmation and inclusion of deaths stretching back as far as 25 days, health officials said. But the country is also passing through the epidemic’s most critical moment with a dramatically increasing number of infections.

The jump in reported deaths came in the first week after the federal government’s official social-distancing period ended as the president continued a week-long tour trying to reactivate the economy.

Associated Press

Belgium launches Helpy Hour to support its bars

BRUSSELS — Remember Happy Hour, when you ordered one beer and got two?

Well, that was before the coronavirus hit. It’s now time for “Helpy Hour’’ in Belgium, a country whose beer culture is on UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage of humanity list.

As bars and restaurants prepare to reopen next week following 2½ months of closed doors due to the pandemic, Belgian beer lovers are being urged to buy one drink for the price of two in support of their favorite locals.

“Now that bars are slowly reopening after they had to close for months, it’s time to return the favor,’’ the federation of Belgian cafes said to promote the campaign to change Happy Hour into Helpy Hour.

Bars and restaurants in Belgium will be allowed to reopen starting Monday under strict conditions, with tables spaced at least 1.5 meters (5 feet) apart, and a maximum of 10 people per table. Ordering and drinking at the bar won’t be possible, and waiters will have to wear face masks.

Associated Press