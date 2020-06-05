Brazil surpasses Italy in COVID-19 deaths; now third behind US, UK

Public health workers worldwide agree that official death counts are only a snapshot of actual coronavirus-related fatalities due to limits in reporting and testing. But Brazil’s case has particularly alarmed experts because of President Jair Bolsonaro’s persistent belittling of the coronavirus and refusal to implement centralized shutdowns or other measures to curb its spread.

Brazil reported 1,437 deaths in the previous 24 hours on Thursday, raising the country’s official toll to 34,021 people dead because of the novel coronavirus. Along with Brazil’s surging cases, nearby Mexico is also suffering a deadly spike: On Wednesday it hit a new high of over 1,000 people dead from the disease in just one day.

Brazil is now No. 3 in the world for confirmed deaths related to covid-19, after it surpassed Italy on Thursday to trail only the United States and United Kingdom in the bleak official fatality number.

The World Health Organization has labeled Latin America as the global pandemic’s latest epicenter. As the Washington Post has reported, young people in Brazil are dying at far higher rates than in some other countries of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

UK toll surpasses 40,000

LONDON — The UK became the second country to officially record more than 40,000 coronavirus-related deaths as more than 100 scientists wrote to the British government on Friday to urge it to reconsider lifting virus lockdown restrictions.

The government said another 357 people who had tested positive for the virus have died in the UK across all settings, including hospitals and care homes. That takes the total to 40,261, the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll behind the United States.

The UK’s actual COVID-19 death toll is widely considered to be higher as the total only includes those who have tested positive for the virus.

In an open letter, the scientists urged the government to postpone further easing of the lockdown given the still-high level of daily virus-related deaths and new infections.

“Despite a two-month lockdown, we are still experiencing unacceptable daily numbers of deaths, still in the hundreds, and an estimated 8,000 new infections a day in England alone,” they said.

The scientists, many of whom work in infectious disease biology and immunology, are particularly vexed by the level of community transmission of the virus. They voiced worries that there could again be “exponential growth” in the number of cases and deaths. ASSOCIATED PRESS

New guidance on masks

LONDON — The World Health Organization is changing its recommendations for the use of masks during the coronavirus pandemic and is now recommending that in areas where there is widespread transmission, people should wear masks when social distancing is not possible, such as on public transport and in shops.

In a press briefing on Friday, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also said people over age 60 or those with underlying medical conditions should wear a medical mask in situations where social distancing cannot be maintained. WHO has previously recommended that only health care workers, those sickened by COVID-19, and their caregivers wear masks.

Tedros emphasized that “masks on their own will not protect you from COVID-19” and emphasized the importance of hand-washing, social distancing, and other measures. He added that health workers in areas with widespread transmission should now wear medical masks in all areas of health facilities and not just those with confirmed COVID-19 patients, saying that doctors working in cardiology or other wards, for example, should continue to wear a medical mask even if there are no known coronavirus patients. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tests and cases jump in Iraq

BAGHDAD — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases reported daily in Iraq has reached 1,000 for the first time and the country has seen its cases more than triple in the last two weeks due to increased testing.

A Health Ministry statement issued on Friday said at least 1,006 new coronavirus cases had been reported in the previous 24 hours, bringing the nationwide total to 9,846. Ministry figures showed the death toll remained at 285.

Health Ministry teams have been doing random virus tests of the population, and Iraqi officials have said that is why confirmed cases are spiking. Iraq has conducted nearly 10,000 tests per day in recent days.

But the rising numbers are concerning for health workers who cite a scarcity of medical supplies and trained staff. Officials have said a flareup in the number of cases could be catastrophic for the country’s floundering health sector.Doctors have told patients who have tested positive to stay at home unless their symptoms worsen. ASSOCIATED PRESS