Three officers arrested in Mexico in death of man in police custody

Jalisco Governor Enrique Alfaro called the killing an “atrocity” and promised to clear up the case, but also asserted that the sudden backlash was politically motivated.

The killing of Giovanni López in Ixtlahuacan de los Membrillos, Jalisco last month spurred violent protests in Guadalajara Thursday evening.

MEXICO CITY — Authorities in western Mexico arrested three police officers, including the commissioner, and took over their local police department Friday in connection with the alleged beating death of a man in police custody.

A video circulated on social media this week shows a man being wrestled into a police vehicle while onlookers shout at police that he had done nothing wrong.

Rally held, but Australian court bans Saturday protest

CANBERRA, Australia — Thousands gathered in Australia’s capital on Friday to protest racial inequality in reaction to George Floyd’s death in the United States, while a court effectively banned a larger rally planned for Sydney because of the coronavirus threat.

The Canberra rally by about 2,000 people came ahead of larger rallies planned in Australia’s most populous cities on Saturday, with authorities concerned about maintaining social distancing.

Police on Friday successfully applied to the New South Wales state Supreme Court to declare that the Stop All Black Deaths in Custody rally planned for Sydney on Saturday was not an authorized public assembly.

The rally was expected to attract 5,000 people to the Sydney Town Hall. Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said the court ruling means “all of the police powers available to us can be used” to prevent the protest.

State government and police also urged demonstrators not to attend a rally in Melbourne, Australia’s second largest city, because of the coronavirus risk.

Outcry in London over Blacks dying in police custody

LONDON — As protests spread across the United States over the two weeks following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer, British activists took to the streets in solidarity.

Protesters chanted Floyd’s name. But other names stood out among the shouts and signs: those of Black people killed by police in the United Kingdom.

‘‘Who killed Mark Duggan? The police killed Mark Duggan,’’ demonstrators chanted at a protest in London over the weekend.

Duggan was 29-year-old Black man who was shot dead by an unidentified Metropolitan police officer in Tottenham, North London, during his attempted arrest on Aug 4, 2011. While protests were initially peaceful, the days that followed saw some of the most extensive rioting in modern British

history.

Thousands of Parisians in streets demanding justice

PARIS — Churning US protests over the death of George Floyd have revived anger in France over police violence, systemic racism, and the

complicated case of Adama Traore, a Black Frenchman who died in police custody in July 2016.

More than 20,000 people flouted a police ban and protested vociferously Tuesday in Paris to call for justice for both Traore and Floyd, and similar protests are planned around France this weekend.

Traore’s family believe three police officers piled on top of him and pinned him to the ground on his stomach after his arrest, and he was asphyxiated. Lawyers for the officers deny police were at fault, and it remains unclear exactly at what moment, or where, he died. Unlike with Floyd, there is no video or recording, which has made judging the case harder. Four years later, no one has been charged.

