Huge crowds around the globe march in solidarity against police brutality

From Paris to Berlin — as in demonstrations this past week in Japan, Sweden, and Zimbabwe — people around the world once again turned out in solidarity with American protesters calling for justice in the death of a Black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

The health minister in Britain pleaded with residents not to gather for similar demonstrations in cities like London, Manchester, and Birmingham to stop the virus’ spread. But throngs showed up anyway — despite the cold weather, the spitting rain, and warnings by police that mass gatherings would violate the rule that only six people from different households could gather outside during the pandemic.

SYDNEY — Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia warned them against attending Black Lives Matter marches Saturday because of the coronavirus risk, but tens of thousands would not be deterred.

Advertisement

They showed up in circumstances that made it almost impossible to adhere to social distancing regulations. Tens of thousands flowed to Parliament Square in London on Saturday afternoon, shouting anti-racist slogans and carrying signs paying homage to Floyd, 46, who died after a white police officer held his knee to Floyd’s neck in Minneapolis on May 25.

Though most people were wearing masks, their collective chants could be heard: “George Floyd,” “Black Lives Matter,” “No justice, no peace,” they said. Footage showed hundreds streaming toward the US Embassy on foot and by car, hooting and honking horns.

The world has been transfixed by the unrest in the United States amid video footage of brutal clashes between police and protesters, along with episodes of looting and destruction — though many cities held peaceful marches and vigils in Floyd’s memory. The global demonstrations, continuing for a week now, were inspired by US demonstrations to call for an end to racism and police brutality in their own countries.

Advertisement

In Paris, authorities barred people from gathering in front of the US Embassy, but thousands protested there anyway in the late afternoon, as well as near the Eiffel Tower, echoing a protest this past week that drew nearly 20,000 people in memory of Adama Traoré, a Frenchman who died in police custody in 2016.

In Australia, even as Morrison, the prime minister, advised against attending the Black Lives Matter marches Saturday for fear of new outbreaks in a country that has managed to beat back the virus, huge crowds turned out in cities like Sydney and Melbourne, calling for an end to systemic racism and indigenous deaths in police custody. Anger has grown for years over the deaths: There have been more than 400 such fatalities since 1991, without a single officer having been convicted.

Despite warnings that they could be fined for defying coronavirus restrictions, protesters showed up wearing masks, holding signs with slogans like “Australia is not innocent,” and shouting, “I can’t breathe” — echoing Floyd’s plea.

In Melbourne, many held indigenous flags, signs, and clap sticks, which they struck in solidarity, chanting, “I can’t breathe” — also the final plea of an indigenous man, David Dungay, who died at the hands of Australian police in 2015.