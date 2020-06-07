China and India move to defuse tensions after clashes in the Himalayas

China and India have stepped back from a tense confrontation along their shared border high in the Himalayas, pledging to resolve disputes over territory through diplomatic and military channels, India’s Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

The announcement came a day after military commanders from the two sides met near Chushul, where troops from the two countries clashed last month. China did not immediately discuss the talks, but officials and the state news media had sought to play down the confrontation in the days leading up to them.

The clashes resulted in numerous injuries and led to the most serious tensions between the two Asian powers in years.