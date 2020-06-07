Great white shark kills surfer in Australia

SYDNEY — A 60-year-old surfer was attacked and killed by a 10-foot great white shark off the coast of northern New South Wales state on Sunday, officials said.

The man received a bite to the back of his thigh and was brought to the shore by other surfers, who had fought off the shark, a surf rescue group, Surf Life Saving NSW, said in a statement. The victim, from Tugun, in Queensland, received first aid but died on the beach.

“A shark biologist assessed photographs and confirmed a white shark was responsible for the fatal attack,” the state’s Department of Primary Industries said.