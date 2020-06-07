Great white shark kills surfer in Australia

SYDNEY — A 60-year-old surfer was attacked and killed by a 10-foot great white shark off the coast of northern New South Wales state on Sunday, officials said.
The man received a bite to the back of his thigh and was brought to the shore by other surfers, who had fought off the shark, a surf rescue group, Surf Life Saving NSW, said in a statement. The victim, from Tugun, in Queensland, received first aid but died on the beach.
“A shark biologist assessed photographs and confirmed a white shark was responsible for the fatal attack,” the state’s Department of Primary Industries said.
New South Wales ambulance inspector Terence Savage said it was a “dreadful” situation for everyone involved.
“When you get a call to attend a shark attack, you never really know the full extent of the damage until you get on scene,” he said. “They did everything they could to try and save his life, but despite their best efforts, were unable to do so.”
Nearby beaches were cleared of swimmers and surfers, and will remain closed for 24 hours.
