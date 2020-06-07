World reaches 400,000 virus deaths as pope urges caution

Worldwide, at least 6.9 million people have been infected by the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University, whose aggregated tally has become the main worldwide reference for monitoring the disease. Its running counter says the United States leads the world with nearly 110,000 confirmed virus-related deaths. Europe as a whole has recorded more than 175,000 since the virus emerged in China late last year.

BARCELONA — The confirmed global death toll from the COVID-19 virus reached at least 400,000 fatalities on Sunday, a day after the government of Brazil broke with standard public health protocols by ceasing to publish updates of the number of deaths and infections in the hard-hit South American country.

Advertisement

Health specialists, however, believe that the John Hopkins tally falls short of showing the true tragedy of the pandemic.

Many governments have struggled to produce statistics that can reasonably be considered as true indicators of the pandemic given the scarcity of diagnostic tests especially in the first phase of the crisis. Italy and Spain, with more than 60,000 combined deaths, have acknowledged their death counts are larger than the story the numbers tell.

Brazil’s government has stopped publishing a running total of deaths and infections; critics say it’s an attempt to hide the true toll of the disease.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro went as far as to tweet on Saturday that his country’s totals are “not representative” of Brazil’s current situation, insinuating that the numbers were actually overestimating the spread of the virus.

Critics of Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly clashed with health specialists over the seriousness of the disease and has threatened to take Brazil out of the World Health Organization, said the decision was a maneuver by the hardman-style leader to hide the depths of crisis.

Brazil’s last official numbers recorded more than 34,000 virus-related deaths, the third-highest toll in the world behind the United States and Britain. It reported nearly 615,000 infections, putting it second behind the United States.

Advertisement

After Bolsonaro stoked his clash with health specialists, Pope Francis cautioned people in countries emerging from lockdown to keep following authorities’ rules on social distancing, hygiene, and limits on movement.

“Be careful, don’t cry victory, don’t cry victory too soon,” he said. “Follow the rules. They are rules that help us to avoid the virus getting ahead” again.

The Argentine-born pontiff has also expressed dismay that the virus is still claiming many lives, especially in Latin America.

Associated Press

US officials urge protesters to get coronavirus tests

NEW YORK — With New York City poised to reopen after a more than two-month shutdown, officials on Sunday lifted a curfew that was in place amid protests of police brutality and racial injustice. But they also urged that demonstrators be tested for COVID-19.

“Get a test. Get a test,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told people who have been participating in rallies and marches in memory of George Floyd.

He said the state would open 15 testing sites dedicated to protesters so they can get results quickly.

“I would act as if you were exposed, and I would tell people you are interacting with, assume I am positive for the virus,’’ Cuomo added.

The call is similar to those made in Seattle, San Francisco, and Atlanta following massive demonstrations, with free testing for protesters.

New York has been the epicenter of the US outbreak, with Black communities hit especially hard.

Advertisement

Associated Press

UK places of worship to open for private prayer on June 15

LONDON — The British government will allow places of worship to reopen on June 15 — but only for private prayer.

Weddings and other services will not be permitted under the latest easing of the coronavirus lockdown.

People are expected to adhere to social-distancing rules.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said it has been a “priority” to get places of worship to open again. He said people of all faiths have “shown enormous patience and forbearance” during the lockdown, unable to mark Easter, Passover, Ramadan, or Vaisakhi in the traditional way.

Under the government’s road map for easing the lockdown, places of worship are not due to fully reopen until at least July 4.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to discuss the next stage of the lockdown easing with his Cabinet on Tuesday. As things stands, nonessential shops, including department stores, are due to reopen on June 15.

Associated Press

India sees 10,000 new cases just ahead of reopenings

NEW DELHI — India reported 9,971 new coronavirus cases Sunday in another biggest single-day spike, a day before it prepares to reopen shopping malls, hotels, and religious places after a 10-week lockdown.

India has now surpassed Spain as the fifth hardest-hit by the pandemic with 246,628 confirmed cases and 6,929 fatalities.

New Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad are among the worst-hit cities in the country. Six of India’s 28 states account for 73 percent of total cases.

India has already partially restored train services and domestic flights and allowed shops and manufacturing to reopen. E-commerce companies have started to deliver goods, including those considered nonessential, to places outside containment zones.

Advertisement

Subways, schools, and movie theaters remain closed.

Associated Press

Pakistan’s death toll crosses 2,000 mark; up to 100,000 ill

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan passed another grim milestone as the number of deaths from COVID-19 crossed the 2,000 mark on Sunday.

Pakistan is also pushing toward 100,000 confirmed infections as Prime Minister Imran Khan warned the country’s 220 million people in speeches that they are going to have to learn to live with the virus.

He said the country is too poor to go into a full lockdown, which he warned would devastate a failing economy, already dependent on billions of dollars in loans from international lending institutions.

Pakistan’s medical professionals have pleaded for more controls and greater enforcement of social-distancing directives. They’re infuriated that Khan’s government bowed to the religious right to keep open mosques, which have been one of the leading causes of the spikes in infections.

To try to stem the spread of the virus, the government has ordered markets closed on weekends and inspections have been stepped up in some areas where clusters have emerged, quarantining entire neighborhoods.

Pakistan has some 3,000 ICU beds, and while the demands are increasing, nearly 25 percent are still available.

Associated Press

Fla. nudist resorts reopening, with garb off but masks on

LUTZ, Fla. — The bad news is, the Butt Hutt remains closed.

The popular lakeside bar at Florida’s oldest nudist resort is still shuttered, even as the rest of the Lake Como Family Nudist Resort in Lutz slowly reopens. The Bare Buns Café, for instance, now allows limited seating on the screened patio and under the pool deck canopy, albeit with everyone 6 feet apart — and please bring a towel to sit on.

Advertisement

Across the country, state and local governments are easing restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Florida’s robust nudist industry is no different.

‘‘We’re in the first phase of our four-phase reopening plan, with phase four being everything goes back to normal — but whether we’ll actually get to that, nobody knows,’’ said Mike Kush, marketing director of Lake Como, founded in 1941 as the Florida Athletic and Health Association.

Florida’s year-round balmy weather has made it a magnet for tourists with a taste for clothing-optional swimming, tennis, and volleyball. Florida has more nudist resorts than any other state - 29 registered clubs, more than twice as many as California.

Washington Post