Furious backlash in Brazil after ministry withholds coronavirus data

Brazil’s health ministry took down the website where it had been reporting coronavirus statistics Friday. And then, when it came back online Saturday, the site omitted the historical data — leaving out how many people had already been infected or killed because of the virus.

Now that the outbreak in Brazil has gotten even worse — with more infections than any country but the United States — Bolsonaro’s government has come up with a unique response to the growing alarm: It decided to stop reporting the cumulative toll of the virus altogether.

RIO DE JANEIRO — As the coronavirus tore through Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro came under blistering criticism for sabotaging the isolation measures imposed by states, encouraging mass rallies by his supporters and lashing out on the soaring death toll, saying “What do you want me to do?”

Lawmakers and health specialists quickly attacked Bolsonaro in unusually blistering terms. Not only did they condemn the government’s decision to withhold comprehensive statistics as deaths and contagion continue to soar, but they roundly criticized the Bolsonaro administration’s repeated practice of downplaying the danger of the virus, regardless of what scientists and his own health ministers may say.

The government did not explain its new methodology for tracking cases.

Over the weekend, the National Council of Health Secretaries, which represents local health officials, launched a website compiling comprehensive data. According to that tally, as of Sunday Brazil had more than 680,400 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 36,151 deaths.

New York Times

WHO chief warns pandemic is worsening globally

The head of the World Health Organization warned that the coronavirus pandemic is worsening globally, even as the situation in Europe is improving.

At a press briefing on Monday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted that about 75 percent of cases reported to the United Nations health agency on Sunday came from 10 countries in the Americas and South Asia. He noted that more than 100,000 cases have been reported on nine of the past 10 days — and that the 136,000 cases reported Sunday was the biggest number so far.

Tedros said most countries in Africa are still seeing an increase in cases, including in new geographic areas even though most countries on the continent have fewer than 1,000 cases.

“At the same time, we’re encouraged that several countries around the world are seeing positive signs,” Tedros said. “In these countries, the biggest threat now is complacency.”

Associated Press

Poll: Pandemic does little to alter US views on health care

WASHINGTON — The coronavirus pushed hospitals to the edge, and millions of workers lost job-based coverage in the economic shutdown to slow the spread, but a new poll suggests Americans have remarkably little interest in big changes to health care as a result of the pandemic.

People are still more likely to prefer the private sector than the government on driving innovation in health care, improving quality, and, by a narrower margin, providing coverage, according to the survey by the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Those views are basically unchanged since February, when an earlier edition of the AP-NORC poll asked the same questions at a time that the coronavirus was still largely seen as a problem in other countries, not the United States.

The poll found that people are more likely to trust private entities over government at driving innovation in health care, improving quality, and providing insurance coverage. Americans had more confidence in government’s ability to reduce costs, preferring it over the private sector. All of those preferences are unchanged since before COVID-19 arrived.

Associated Press

GOP lawmakers push bill to keep convention in N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Republican lawmakers in North Carolina are planning to vote this week on a measure that would allow President Trump to speak in front of a packed Republican National Convention without some of the restrictions officials have required elsewhere.

The first vote, which could be held as early as Tuesday, will largely be a symbolic one, given the measure will almost assuredly be rejected by Democratic Governor Roy Cooper and Republicans are unlikely to have the votes to override his veto.

During a Monday news conference, the governor called the proposal “irresponsible” and suggested state lawmakers do not have a role in the decision-making process.

A draft of the bill calls for convention events in Charlotte to be held at full capacity, just as Trump had demanded from Cooper.

The bill would require attendees to complete both preattendance and daily health surveys and have their temperatures taken prior to entry. But it would not require face masks or 6 feet feet of physical distancing.

The Republican National Committee is exploring other sites for Trump to speak in front of a full capacity crowd after Cooper’s refusal, but said it plans to keep its official business meetings in Charlotte.

Associated Press

Canada eases restriction, allows immediate family in

TORONTO — Canada is slightly easing border restrictions enacted due to the coronavirus pandemic and will allow immediate family members of citizens or permanent residents to come to the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday.

Trudeau stressed anyone entering the country will be required to quarantine for 14 days or face serious penalties.

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said the limited exception will apply to spouses, common law partners, dependent children, parents, and legal guardians. He said they will have have to stay in Canada for at least 15 days.

Canada had allowed only Canadians and permanent residents into the country under a border closure to nonessential travel imposed in March.

Associated Press

Howls of protest as UK starts quarantine for new arrivals

LONDON — Britain began imposing a 14-day quarantine Monday on travelers coming into the country, months after other European countries imposed similar measures to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The quarantine was roundly criticized by the aviation and tourism industries, with many questioning its timing. Critics say it has been introduced too late to be useful and doubted it could be effectively enforced.

All passengers — bar a handful of exceptions like truckers or medical workers — will be asked to fill in a form detailing exactly where they will self-isolate for two weeks and give a phone number so authorities can check up on them. The requirement applies regardless if they are citizens or not and those who fail to comply could be fined.

Associated Press

Sweden’s leader rebuked as virus deaths ignite anger

The prime minister of Sweden was forced to defend his COVID-19 strategy after opposition parties mounted a scathing attack on his government amid signs its handling of the pandemic has been fatally flawed.

With more than 4,500 Swedes now dead as a result of the coronavirus, and Sweden’s chief epidemiologist admitting mistakes, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven was the target of a series of rebukes during a debate among party leaders broadcast on Sunday night.

Ulf Kristersson, the leader of the main opposition party known as the Moderates, said ‘‘there have been obvious, fundamental failures’’ in Sweden’s response to COVID-19.

Until now, lawmakers in Sweden had observed a tacit political truce when discussing the country’s COVID strategy. But that all changed last week, when state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell acknowledged that some of his decisions may have been misguided.

Bloomberg News