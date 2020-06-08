Spain begins trial for killings of 5 Jesuits in El Salvador

MADRID — Spain’s National Court on Monday kicked off the trial of two former Salvadoran military men for their alleged involvement in the massacre of five Spanish priests in El Salvador more than three decades ago.

Inocente Orlando Montano, a former colonel who served as El Salvador’s vice minister for public security during the country’s 1979-1992 civil war, faces up to 150 years of imprisonment for the slayings in 1989.

The United States extradited Montano to Spain in 2017 to face charges of terrorist murder and crimes against humanity. Montano, who is in his 70s and in frail health, is set to testify later this week.