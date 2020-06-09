Iran announces death sentence for man accused of spying on assassinated commander

It was unclear how the man — identified as Mahmoud Mousavi Majd, an Iranian national — would have had access to the commander and the details of his travel itineraries. Soleimani led the Revolutionary Guard’s elite Quds Force, an expeditionary wing, and was targeted as he left the Baghdad airport.

The spokesman, Gholamhossein Esmaili, said the accused provided information on the whereabouts of a top Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander, Major General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in January.

ISTANBUL — An Iranian court has sentenced a man to death for allegedly spying for US and Israeli intelligence agencies on a top military commander who was recently assassinated, a spokesman for Iran’s judiciary said Tuesday.

Once a shadowy operative, he later became the public face of Iran’s regional military campaigns, including in battles against the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.

The Trump administration, in a memo to Congress, said that Soleimani’s killing was ‘‘in response to an escalating series of attacks’’ carried out by Iran-backed proxy forces in the Middle East.

In the weeks leading up to the strike, a series of rocket attacks reportedly fired by pro-Iran militias targeted military bases hosting US troops in Iraq.

‘‘The purposes of this action were to protect United States personnel, to deter Iran from conducting or supporting further attacks against United States forces and interests, to degrade Iran’s and Quds Force-backed militias’ ability to conduct attacks, and to end Iran’s strategic escalation of attacks,’’ the February memo said.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have soared since President Trump abandoned the 2015 nuclear deal Tehran struck with world powers and reimposed sanctions lifted under the deal.

Esmaili on Tuesday did not directly link the intelligence allegedly gathered by Majd to Soleimani’s killing and a statement later by the judiciary said the conviction was not linked to the assassination and in fact his arrest was in October 2018, according to Reuters.

Esmaili said Majd also spied on other Iranian security branches, including the armed forces, in exchange for US funds, but he did not provide any evidence.

‘‘He was connected both to [Israel’s] Mossad and the CIA,’’ Esmaili said, the judiciary’s news service, Mizan, reported.

The report quoted Esmaili as saying the death sentence was upheld by an appeals court and that Majd would be executed ‘‘soon.’’