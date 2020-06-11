European court backs pro-Palestinian BDS protest movement

The protesters, led by French activist Jean-Michel Baldassi, were convicted of incitement to economic discrimination after taking part in a 2009 demonstration at a hypermarket in the eastern French town of Illzach and handing out leaflets calling for a boycott of Israeli products. France’s top court upheld the conviction.

The court ordered the French government to pay $115,000 in overall damages to a group of 11 activists. The global Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement hailed the court’s decision as a major victory.

PARIS — The European Court of Human Rights ruled Thursday that France violated the freedom of expression of pro-Palestinian activists who were convicted for campaigning against Israeli goods.

Advertisement

But the European human rights court found that the criminal conviction “had no relevant and sufficient grounds’’ and violated the freedom of expression of the protesters. The court is based in the French city of Strasbourg, and countries that signed the European Convention on Human Rights – including France — are bound by its rulings.

“This momentous court ruling is a decisive victory for freedom of expression, for human rights defenders, and for the BDS movement for Palestinian freedom, justice and equality,” Rita Ahmad from the Palestinian-led BDS movement said in a statement.

The BDS movement has called for boycotts against Israeli businesses, universities, and cultural institutions in what it says is a nonviolent campaign against Israeli abuses against Palestinians. Israel says the movement masks its motives to delegitimize or destroy the Jewish state.

Israel and its supporters have promoted a number of anti-BDS legislative initiatives overseas, particularly in the US and Europe.

The US House of Representatives passed a bipartisan resolution last year condemning the boycott-Israel movement as damaging to peace efforts. And German lawmakers approved a resolution last year describing the movement’s methods as anti-Semitic and reminiscent of Nazi-era calls to boycott Jews.

Advertisement

BDS activists deny the anti-Semitism charges, and say discrimination laws have been used to unfairly target them.