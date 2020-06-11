Japan wants US to extradite Americans who helped Ghosn flee

“A judge has decided an arrest warrant should be issued for them,” Saito said, adding, “We are negotiating with the US authorities.”

Deputy chief prosecutor Takahiro Saito said Japan has issued arrest warrants for Michael and Peter Taylor for allegedly helping a criminal escape.

TOKYO — A Japanese prosecutor on Thursday urged the United States to extradite two Americans accused of helping Nissan’s former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, flee the country while he was out on bail.

Michael Taylor, a 59-year-old former Green Beret and private security specialist, and his son, Peter Taylor, 27, were arrested last month in Harvard, Mass.

They are wanted in Japan for allegedly helping Ghosn flee to Lebanon in December, jumping bail while he was awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges.

Prosecutors say Ghosn broke the law by violating bail conditions that required him to stay in Japan, mostly at his Tokyo home.

Lebanon does not have an extradition treaty with Japan, but the United States does.

Lawyers for the Taylors said in a legal document filed Monday that “bail jumping” is not a crime in Japan and, therefore, helping someone evade their bail conditions isn’t a crime, either.

Saito said that if convicted in Japan, the Taylors could face a maximum penalty of three years in prison and a $2,800 fine.

