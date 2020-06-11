WHO says coronavirus pandemic accelerating in Africa

The virus largely arrived on the continent via travelers from Europe and is spreading beyond capital cities and commercial hubs into more rural areas where many health systems are unequipped to handle cases that require intensive care.

WHO Africa chief Matshidiso Moeti said Thursday that community transmission has begun in more than half of Africa’s 54 countries and “this is a serious sign.”

JOHANNESBURG — The World Health Organization says the pandemic in Africa is “accelerating” and that while it took 98 days for the continent to reach 100,000 coronavirus cases, it took just 18 days to get to 200,000.

Associated Press

Advertisement

Germany easing precautions

BERLIN — A court in the German capital has ruled that travelers from outside Europe don’t automatically have to go into self-quarantine when arriving in Berlin, unless there are grounds to believe they may be infected with the new coronavirus.

Berlin state’s current pandemic restrictions had stipulated that travelers from outside the EU, the EFTA countries, or Britain need to self-isolate for two weeks after landing in Berlin.

But the Berlin administrative court said Thursday that such a blanket rule was untenable. It noted that the quarantine rule failed to discern between countries where the pandemic is at very different stages, such as New Zealand — which has contained the outbreak — and the United States, which currently has the highest number of recorded cases worldwide.

Separately, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas confirmed Thursday that Germany is lifting its travel warning for 29 European countries on June 15.

Associated Press

S. Korea sees resurgence

SEOUL — South Korea has reported 45 new cases of COVID-19, all but two of them in the greater capital area, continuing a weeks-long resurgence that health authorities fear will develop into a massive wave.

The figures announced by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday brought national totals to 11,947 cases and 276 deaths.

Advertisement

The capital of Seoul reported 21 new infections while 22 other cases were reported in nearby Incheon and Gyeonggi province towns.

The country has been reporting around 30 to 50 new cases per day since late May, mostly in the densely populated capital area where about half of South Korea’s 51 million people live.

Despite expressing concern over the steady rise in infections, government officials are resisting calls to reimpose stronger social distancing measures that were relaxed in April, citing concerns over hurting a fragile economy.

Associated Press

Record caseload in India

India reported a record of 9,996 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours with health services in the worst-hit cities of Mumbai, New Delhi, and Chennai getting swamped by the rising infections. The Health Ministry on Thursday also reported an increase of 357 deaths. India’s tally of confirmed cases has reached 286,579, the fifth highest in the world, with 8,102 deaths. Most Indian states have lifted lockdown restrictions, with train services partially restored and shops and manufacturing reopened. Subways, hotels, and schools remain shuttered nationwide. The Health Ministry said testing capacity has increased and the number of recovered patients has exceeded the number of active cases for the first time.

Associated Press

Thai temple bars foreigners

A temple that is one of Thailand’s major tourist attractions has barred entry to foreigners, professing fear they could spread the coronavirus. Signs at the main gate of Wat Pho, a Buddhist temple adjacent to the Grand Palace in Bangkok, say in English “Open for Thai only” and “NOW NOT OPEN FOR FOREIGNERS.” The temple was closed to all visitors for two months until last week in compliance with a government directive to fight the coronavirus.

Advertisement

Associated Press

EU: Start lifting travel limits

BRUSSELS — The European Union on Thursday urged all its member countries to start lifting travel restrictions on their common borders beginning next week, saying that the closures they introduced to tackle the coronavirus do little to limit its spread.

The EU’s executive arm wants Europe’s ID check-free travel area to be up and running again by the end of June. Once that has happened, a ban on nonessential travel to the continent can also gradually be eased.

Unveiling the executive arm’s recommendations for helping to breathe new life into Europe’s virus-ravaged tourism sector, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said that the virus situation ‘‘is really improving in all member states, the situation is converging.” Europe’s Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has reported “that having internal border restrictions is not an effective measure.”

Associated Press

Afghanistan on high alert

KABUL — Afghanistan’s acting health minister is warning that the coronavirus has spread to “each and every house” in the country.

Officially, Afghanistan has about 22,800 confirmed cases of the virus with 426 fatalities, but tens of thousands of people have not been tested. The country has a population of 36.6 million.

Associated Press