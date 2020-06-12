French police protest limits on arrest tactics

The national police on Tuesday released its latest figures on incidents of violence, showing a steady rise in investigations — from 575 in 2017 to 868 last year. According to the report, 49 officers received internal sanctions for excessive force. But it did not say how many resulted in criminal charges or convictions. Allegations of racial discrimination rose in 2017 and 2018, and were excluded from the 2019 report altogether.

France this week announced an end to chokeholds as part of government efforts to stem police brutality and racism in the wake of global protests over George Floyd’s death in the United States. But French police have especially taken issue with any implication of systemic racism and excessive violence.

PARIS — French police defied a ban on mass gatherings to protest what they see as a lack of government support, marching shoulder to shoulder on Friday on the Champs-Elysees to show their anger against new limits on arrest tactics and criticism of alleged violence and racism in their ranks.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said Monday any “strong suspicion” of racism would be punished, in response to investigations into racist comments on closed Facebook and WhatsApp groups for police.

Friday’s protest was small but highly visible, with honking, flags, and blue smoke billowing under rainy skies. As officers marched close together, with hardly a mask in sight, Paris police issued a bulletin confirming that anti-police protests planned this weekend were banned because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday’s group walked unimpeded to the interior ministry, which is next to the presidential palace and has been barricaded against demonstrators since the 2018 yellow-vest protests that frequently ended in violent clashes. Uniformed guards appeared startled at the arrival of the protest but did not intervene.

After observing a minute of silence for dead police officers, protesters sang the French national anthem, spoke briefly, and dispersed.

Associated Press

Police break up Black Lives Matter rally in Sydney

SYDNEY — Hundreds of police on Friday disrupted plans for a Black Lives Matter rally in downtown Sydney, but protest organizers have vowed that other rallies will continue around Australia despite warnings of the coronavirus risk.

Police ringed the Sydney Town Hall hours before around 3,000 people were expected to attend a rally on Friday following the death in Minnesota of George Floyd.

Police vans were parked in side streets in preparation for mass arrests for breaching a 10-person limit on public gatherings. Protesters instead split, and 100 dispersed around the hall while another few hundred converged on a nearby park.

The protesters all appeared to obey police directions to leave. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has urged police to charge protesters with breaching pandemic restrictions this weekend.

Police largely didn’t enforce social distancing rules during peaceful Black Lives Matter rallies attended by thousands in Australia last weekend that focused on the high incarceration rate of indigenous Australians.

Associated Press

Monuments boarded up ahead of demonstrations

LONDON — Authorities in London boarded up monuments including a war memorial and a statue of wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill in anticipation of rival demonstrations by anti-racism and far-right protesters, as the city’s mayor urged protesters Friday to stay home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Monuments have become major focuses of contention in demonstrations against racism and police violence after the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee to his neck.

A statue of slave trader Edward Colston was hauled from its plinth by protesters in the English port city of Bristol on Sunday and dumped in the harbor.

Several other statues have been defaced during mass protests around the country, including Churchill’s, which was daubed with the words “was a racist.”

Police now fear far-right groups plan to seek confrontation with anti-racism protesters under the guise of protecting statues.

Associated Press