Korean adoptee wins landmark case in search for birth parents

SEOUL — A court in Seoul ruled Friday that a woman adopted by an American couple decades ago must be recognized as a daughter of an 85-year-old South Korean man, providing hope for thousands of Korean-born adoptees who want to find birth parents.

Kara Bos, now an American citizen, filed her paternity lawsuit, the first in South Korea by an overseas adoptee, in November. After winning the lawsuit, Bos now hopes to confront her father to ask him who her mother was.

Bos was flown to the United States 10 months after she was found abandoned, becoming one of thousands of South Korean babies shipped annually out of their birth country for overseas adoption in the 1970s and ’80s.