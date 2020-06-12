US reaffirms commitment to withdrawing troops from Iraq

The United States intends to continue withdrawing troops from Iraq, it said in a statement late Thursday, after the two countries began talks on the future of their strategic relationship.

Seventeen years after the US-led invasion of Iraq, the talks, which began Thursday, focus on a wide range of issues. Thorniest among them is the question of foreign troop presence: Iraq’s parliament has urged the US-led coalition to leave, and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi is under pressure to satisfy that demand without risking security gaps that Islamic State fighters might exploit.

‘‘The two countries recognized that in light of significant progress towards eliminating the ISIS threat, over the coming months the US would continue reducing forces from Iraq,’’ the nations said in a joint communique. US officials stressed that they did not seek a permanent military presence in Iraq, the statement said.