Despite risks, Greek islands keen to reopen to tourists

Tables, coffee machines, light fittings, music mixers, and staff wearing matching black face masks were still being slotted into place as Greek visitors trickled in at the start of a long holiday weekend. Owner Vasilis Theodorou says he’s in a hurry to get back to business.

MYKONOS, Greece — Mykonos’ newest bar-restaurant, Pelican, seemed to appear from nowhere.

Heavily reliant on tourism, the country officially opens to foreign arrivals Monday. Its hopes are pinned on prime destinations such as the islands of Mykonos, Rhodes, Corfu, Crete, and Santorini, where regular ferry services have already resumed and direct international flights will start July 1.

Greece has gambled on a decision to relax COVID-19 health inspections at ports and airports to try to avoid another crippling recession, having only recently emerged from a painful financial crisis.

“Business will be 80 percent down [this year]. So we’re waiting for the 20 percent, and we’re happy because we know that’s what it will be,” Theodorou said.

Strictly enforced lockdown measures have so far kept the infection rate in Greece low and the death toll below 200.

But reopening means islands — many with only basic health facilities and previously sheltered from the outbreak on the Greek mainland — will again be receiving visitors from around the world far in excess of the local population.

Mykonos Mayor Konstantinos Koukas said islanders feel prepared and have clear government guidelines. “We want to open back up and we are heading into the 2020 season with optimism,” he said.