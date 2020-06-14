French leader rejects racism but colonial statues to remain

Echoing American protesters, demonstrators in France have expressed anger at discrimination within French society, particularly toward minorities from the country’s former colonies in Africa.

In a televised address to the nation on Sunday evening, Macron called for the nation’s “unity” at a key moment when the country is trying to put the coronavirus crisis behind it while being shaken by a series of protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron vowed Sunday to stand firm against racism but also praised police and insisted that France wouldn’t take down statues of colonial-era figures, as he addressed the issues for the first time since George Floyd’s death.

Unusually for a French leader, Macron acknowledged that someone’s “address, name, color of skin” can reduce their chances at succeeding in French society, and called for ensuring that everyone can “find their place” regardless of ethnic origin or religion. He promised to be “uncompromising in the face of racism, anti-Semitism, and discrimination.”

However, he insisted France will not take down statues of controversial figures as has happened in some other countries in recent weeks.

He didn’t address accusations of police violence but said forces of order deserve “the nation’s recognition.”

Meanwhile, his government is facing pressure to confront racism and police violence.

At least 15,000 people demonstrated in Paris on Saturday, the latest in a string of protests galvanized by the May 25 death of Floyd, but increasingly focused on France’s own tensions between police and minorities.

Associated Press

Thousands form chain in Berlin against racism

BERLIN — Thousands of people formed a human chain through Berlin on Sunday in a message against racism, discrimination, and social inequality, among other causes.

Organizers of Sunday’s “Indivisible” demonstration, who planned a 5½-mile chain from the Brandenburg Gate southeast to the Neukoelln neighborhood, were told to require participants to wear masks. Protesters also were asked to keep well apart.

They were linked by colored ribbons, forming what organizers called a “ribbon of solidarity.” People appeared to keep to the hygiene restrictions during the event, which lasted a bit over an hour.

Police put the number of participants at about 5,000, while organizers estimated it at over 20,000. There were smaller demonstrations in other German cities. Berlin recently lifted coronavirus-related limits on the number of people who can attend demonstrations, though people are still required to keep at least 1.5 meters (5 feet) apart in public.

Last weekend, at least 15,000 people attended an antiracism protest, in some cases closely packed together. That prompted criticism from officials, although they expressed understanding for the cause.

Associated Press

Japan, New Zealand marchto mourn Floyd, seek change

TOKYO — Holding handmade signs that read “Black Lives Matter,” hundreds of people marched peacefully in Tokyo on Sunday, highlighting the outrage over the death of George Floyd even in a country often perceived as homogeneous and untouched by racial issues.

Mitsuaki Shidara, standing in the crowd at Yoyogi Park, where the march began, said Japan has plenty of discrimination problems, but they’re overlooked.

“We are all human first, but we are divided by nationality, gender, religion, skin color,” he said, wearing a pendant with the Japanese word for “love.”

In New Zealand, thousands protested in Auckland and Wellington on Sunday. The Auckland protest began at the central Aotea Square and ended at the US Consulate, where people took a knee and observed a minute of silence for Floyd.

“When George Floyd took his last breath, it allowed the rest of us to breathe,” social activist Julia Whaipooti told the crowd, according to the news organization Stuff.

Whaipooti said that while New Zealanders were showing solidarity with people in the United States, highlighting discrimination at home was critical.

In Wellington, protesters marched from Civic Square to the grounds of Parliament, chanting “Black Lives Matter” and holding placards with slogans including “Racism is a pandemic, let’s fight it!”

Associated Press