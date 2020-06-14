Islamic extremists attack 3 towns in northeastern Nigeria

“The well-armed attackers came in large numbers from three directions and took over the town for some hours before the military fought them back with the help of fighter planes,” said Mohammed Ibrahim, a member of Monguno’s community safety force.

The extremists from the Islamic State West Africa Province on Saturday attacked Monguno, where there are an estimated 150,000 displaced civilians, a United Nations office, and a military base.

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — Three attacks by Islamic extremists, including an assault on Monguno, a military garrison town, have killed more than 40 people in Nigeria’s notheastern Borno state.

Many of the attackers appeared to have come from neighboring Chad and Niger, Ibrahim said. At least three civilians and an unspecified number of soldiers were killed, he said.

Advertisement

The attackers came in 13 vehicles, including heavily armed trucks, another witness said. The fighters dropped letters written in English, Hausa, and Arabic warning people to stay away from the military and humanitarian organization because they could be attacked at anytime.

Military spokesman Sagir Musa said on Sunday that the attackers sustained “high number of casualties,” and that some of their weapons and equipment was destroyed.

A separate extremist attack on Saturday occurred in the Nganzai area. Idris Yahaya, a member of the local community safety group said they have recovered “about 40 corpses in and around Usmanti village.”

A third attack was on Zuwo village in the Gubio area but the number of casualties have not yet been confirmed.

ASSOCIATED PRESS