Europe reopens, Beijing outbreak revives need for vigilance

Germany and France dropped border checks nearly two weeks after Italy opened its frontiers. Greece welcomed visitors Monday with passengers on flights from other European countries not having to undergo compulsory coronavirus tests.

The virus is still far from being wiped out, and the need for constant vigilance came into sharp focus again as China, where COVID-19 first emerged last year, rushed to contain an outbreak in the capital of Beijing.

BERLIN — European countries reopened their borders Monday after a three-month coronavirus shutdown, although international visitors are still being kept away and there was uncertainty over whether many Europeans will quickly embrace travel outside their home countries.

The European Union’s 27 nations and a number of other European states aren’t expected to start reopening to visitors from outside the continent until at least the beginning of July and possibly later.

Spain put its tourism industry to the test on Monday by allowing thousands of Germans to fly to its Balearic Islands without a 14-day quarantine. Officials said the pilot program will help authorities gauge what’s needed to guard against possible virus flare-ups.

Meanwhile in Beijing, where an outbreak was traced to a wholesale market that supplies much of the city’s meat and vegetables, people lined up at hospitals and other facilities as authorities rushed to administer thousands of tests. Authorities confirmed 79 cases over four days in what looks to be the largest outbreak since China largely stopped its spread at home more than two months ago.

Tests were being administered to workers at the Xinfadi market, anyone who had visited it in the past two weeks, or anyone who had come in contact with either group. The market is Beijing’s largest wholesale food market, prompting inspections of fresh meat and seafood in the city and elsewhere in China.

Authorities also locked down the neighborhood around a second market, where three cases have been confirmed. In all, 90,000 people are affected in the two neighborhoods in the city of 20 million.

China, where the pandemic began in December, had relaxed most of its antivirus controls after the ruling Communist Party declared victory over the disease in March. The development refocused attention on the need to deal with fresh outbreaks that could appear anytime in unexpected places.

‘‘We must continue to take decisive measures to defend against outside cases and internal resurgences, and mobilize all units to take responsibility,” said Xu Hejian, the director of the Beijing government information office.

Beijing suspended Monday’s planned restart of some primary schools and reversed the relaxation of some social isolation measures.

Inspectors found 40 samples of the virus in the closed market, including on a chopping board for imported salmon. That prompted some supermarket chains to take salmon off their shelves over the weekend, and inspect markets, stores, and restaurants.

Beijing health officials said gene sequencing showed the virus strain causing the new outbreak was related to that in Europe, although it wasn’t clear if it was being spread by the movement of people or transportation of food.

Experts were doubtful the virus was being spread through salmon or other food products.

Ian MacKay, who studies viruses at the University of Queensland in Australia, said there was no evidence to suggest a link between outbreaks and food.

“For my money, it is more likely to be a person who came into the area with lots of people and the virus has spread, as the virus does,’’ he said.

Japanese health ministry officials said they were closely watching the Chinese investigation, as budget sushi restaurants in Japan rely heavily on imported seafood, especially from China. They added, though, that they have not seen scientific evidence suggesting the virus could be transmitted through food.

South Korea is also among those countries seeking to prevent a resurgence of the outbreak, reporting 37 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Authorities said 25 of the cases came from the Seoul area, where health authorities are scrambling to trace infections linked to entertainment and leisure activities, church gatherings, warehouse workers, and door-to-door salespeople.

Other countries are still battling major outbreaks.

Even as Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country was emerging from the health crisis, authorities there reported the number of cases has increased by 8,246 in the last 24 hours to total 537,210. Russia, which has recorded more than 7,000 deaths from the virus, is behind only the United States and Brazil in the number of infections.

India’s home minister offered 500 train carriages Monday for use as makeshift hospital wards as New Delhi struggles to contain a spike in cases. The Health Ministry reported a jump of more than 11,000 new infections nationwide for a third straight day.

Lines form as England’s retail shops reopen

LONDON — For many in England, it was a day of much-needed retail therapy.

Long lines stretched down streets in England on Monday as shops selling items considered as nonessential during the coronavirus pandemic, such as sneakers and toys, welcomed customers for the first time since the UK was put into lockdown in late March.

Starved of the retail experience for the best part of three months, the keenest of shoppers rushed to make up for lost time, to pick up a bargain, browse, or just have a chat.

Most appeared to abide by the rules of the “new normal” to remain two meters (6½ feet) apart as they awaited their turn to enter the stores, though pushing and shoving was evident in some places, like the NikeTown store on Oxford Street, London’s famous shopping district.

For Pamela Crystal, 46, it was a far more relaxing experience at the nearby upscale Selfridges department store.

“You don’t realize how much you miss physical shopping until you actually come into the shop. It’s great,’’ she said. ‘‘It’s nice to see people, talk to salespeople. It feels like we’re normal again.”

Monday’s reopening of shops only applies to England. Scotland, and Wales are taking a more tentative approach to the easing of the coronavirus restrictions. Northern Ireland’s stores reopened last week. England also saw zoos, safari parks, and drive-in cinemas reopen on Monday.

The new shopping experience is anything but normal, though.

Shops are limiting numbers and are providing hand sanitizers as well as creating one-way traffic systems inside. Plastic screens protect workers from shoppers at payment counters and some shops won’t accept cash. At the Apple store on Regent Street in central London, staff checked customers’ temperatures and insisted upon face coverings.

In France, ‘We will rediscover . . . the art of living’

PARIS — Paris is rediscovering itself, as its cafes and restaurants reopen for the first time since the fast-spreading coronavirus forced them to close their doors March 14.

“Salut!” said a masked manager to a pair of regular customers as they entered Les Favoris brasserie in southern Paris on Monday for their shot of morning espresso.

The surprise permission to reopen came from France’s president, in a televised address to the nation Sunday night.

“We will rediscover . . . the art of living, our taste for freedom,” President Emmanuel Macron said, citing progress in fighting the virus. “We will rediscover France.”

Restaurants outside the Paris region opened earlier this month, and Paris cafes were allowed to serve people outside but not open their doors.

Associated Press