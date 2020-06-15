Japan to scrap costly land-based US missile defense system

TOKYO — Japan’s Defense Ministry said Monday that it has decided to stop unpopular plans to deploy two costly land-based US missile defense systems aimed at bolstering the country’s capability against threats from North Korea.

Defense Minister Taro Kono told reporters that he decided to stop the deployment process of the Aegis Ashore systems after it was found that the safety of one of the two planned host communities could not be ensured without a hardware redesign that would be too time consuming and costly.

The Japanese government in 2017 approved adding the two missile defense systems to bolster the country’s current defenses consisting of Aegis-equipped destroyers at sea and Patriot missiles on land.