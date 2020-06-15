Japan to scrap costly land-based US missile defense system

TOKYO — Japan’s Defense Ministry said Monday that it has decided to stop unpopular plans to deploy two costly land-based US missile defense systems aimed at bolstering the country’s capability against threats from North Korea.
Defense Minister Taro Kono told reporters that he decided to stop the deployment process of the Aegis Ashore systems after it was found that the safety of one of the two planned host communities could not be ensured without a hardware redesign that would be too time consuming and costly.
The Japanese government in 2017 approved adding the two missile defense systems to bolster the country’s current defenses consisting of Aegis-equipped destroyers at sea and Patriot missiles on land.
Defense officials have said the two Aegis Ashore units could cover Japan entirely from one station at Yamaguchi in the south and another at Akita in the north. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government will now have to reconsider Japan’s missile defense program.
The plan to deploy the two missile defense systems already had faced a series of setbacks, including questions about the selection of one of the sites, repeated cost estimate hikes that climbed to $4.1 billion for their 30-year operation and maintenance, and safety concerns that led to local opposition.
Critics have also said that the systems were to intercept long-range North Korean missiles from hitting Guam or Hawaii rather than for Japan’s self-defense, possibly interfering with the country’s war-renouncing constitution.