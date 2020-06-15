Rival Irish parties strike deal to form coalition government

LONDON — Ireland’s long-dominant rival political parties said Monday they have agreed on terms for a coalition government, four months after an election that shook the country’s political landscape.

The deal will see Fine Gael, the party of incumbent Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, and Fianna Fail, led by Micheal Martin, govern alongside the smaller Green Party.

Under the proposal, which must be approved by the parties’ memberships, Martin will become taoiseach, or prime minister, national broadcaster RTE reported. He will serve until the end of 2022 and then hand the job back to Varadkar.