African nations seek scrutiny of US, others over racism

GENEVA — The European Union and some Western nations appealed Tuesday for more time to discuss a resolution drafted for the United Nations’ top human rights body that seeks international scrutiny of systemic racism against people of African descent in response to the recent killings of Black Americans by police.

The draft resolution singles out the United States and could become the centerpiece of a hastily scheduled debate by the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Wednesday.

The text calls for a commission of inquiry — the body’s most powerful tool to inspect human rights violations — to look into “systemic racism” and abuses against “Africans and of people of African descent in the United States of America and other parts of the world recently affected by law enforcement agencies.’’ Such work would be carried out “with a view to bringing perpetrators to justice,” it states.