20 Indian soldiers killed in deadly border clash with China

NEW DELHI — Twenty Indian army troops were killed and dozens captured by Chinese soldiers late Monday in a clash along the disputed India-China border, Indian officials said, raising tensions between the world’s two most populous nations.

Preliminary reports Tuesday indicated that the soldiers had not been shot but had been killed in a brawl involving rocks and wooden clubs that was similar to fights that broke out last month along the border and seriously injured several soldiers on both sides.

It was the first time in decades that soldiers were killed in a skirmish along the border, which traverses freezing terrain high in the Himalayas, military specialists said. It was not clear how India would respond to China, which has a much more powerful military.