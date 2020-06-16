North Korea blows up liaison office shared with South Korea

The South’s Unification Ministry confirmed that North Korea had demolished the four-story glass-and-steel building that housed what had been known as the joint liaison office.

South Korean border guards heard an explosion and then saw smoke rising from Kaesong, the North Korean town where the building was located. The building appeared to be blown completely apart in a blast so powerful that windows in nearby buildings were also shattered, according to video footage from a South Korean surveillance camera.

SEOUL — North Korea on Tuesday blew up a building where its officials and their South Korean counterparts had recently worked side by side, dramatically signaling its displeasure with the South after weeks of threats to end the countries’ recent détente.

Hours later, the North’s official news agency said “the liaison office was tragically ruined with a terrific explosion,” adding that the action reflected “the mind-set of the enraged people” of North Korea.

No South Koreans had worked at the office since January, when it was closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The office, staffed by personnel from both sides, was opened in 2018, at a time when the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, and President Moon Jae-in of South Korea had held optimistic meetings and were discussing the possibility of broad economic cooperation.

It was the first channel for full-time, person-to-person contact between the Koreas, which have technically been at war for decades because an armistice, not a peace treaty, halted the Korean War in 1953. South Korea had considered the office an important step toward ending decades of enmity, hoping it would eventually lead to the establishment of diplomatic missions in each other’s capitals.

But relations between the Koreas have soured since then, and this month, North Korea began making the liaison office a rhetorical target. On June 5, it threatened to close it down. Four days later, it cut off all communication lines with the South, including one that went through the office. The North said it was determined to “completely shut down all contact means with South Korea and get rid of unnecessary things.”

Three days before the demolition, Kim Yo Jong, a sister and adviser to Kim, had warned that “before long, a tragic scene of the useless North-South joint liaison office completely collapsed would be seen.”

For weeks, the North has been threatening to walk away from the more cordial relationship it established with the South in 2018. It reacted with anger this month to propaganda campaigns carried out by activists in South Korea, who have used balloons to send leaflets over the border denouncing Kim and his repressive government. South Korea, hoping to keep the peace, has vowed to stop the balloon launches and is planning legislation that would outlaw them.

Last week, the North referred to the South as an “enemy.” And on Tuesday, hours before the demolition in Kaesong, the North’s military had threatened to send back troops that it had previously withdrawn from areas near the border.

The North Korean People’s Army said it had been asked to develop “an action plan” to “turn the front line into a fortress and further heighten the military vigilance against the South,” according to a statement in the state media. It said the plan would involve returning soldiers to areas that had been demilitarized under past agreements with the South.

Sending more troops to the border — already the most heavily fortified in the world — would further raise tensions with the South.

The South Korean military warned on Tuesday that it would “respond strongly” to any provocative action by the North along the border.