Honduras president, first lady test positive for COVID-19

He said it was part of the risk that comes with the job. With his responsibilities, he said, he could not stay at home constantly.

Hernández said that over the weekend he began feeling some discomfort and on Tuesday received the test results.

MEXICO CITY — Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernández and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19, the Central American leader said late Tuesday in a television message.

Hernández said his symptoms are light and that he’s already starting to feel better. He said he had started what he called the “MAIZ treatment,” an experimental combination of microdacyn, azithromycin, ivermectin, and zinc.

He said his wife is asymptomatic and two other people who work with them are also infected.

Honduras has nearly 10,000 confirmed cases of the disease and 330 deaths. But testing is limited and the public health system operating under great strain.

Associated Press

Putin has special tunnels for coronavirus protection

MOSCOW — The Russian government built special tunnels to protect President Vladimir Putin from the coronavirus at home and at work, Putin’s spokesman said Wednesday.

Reports about tunnels where anyone passing through gets sprayed with germ-killing antiseptics appeared in Russian media on Tuesday night. Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that one tunnel was installed at the president’s home outside Moscow and two at the Kremlin.

“When it comes to the head of the state, additional precautionary measures are justified,” Peskov said, adding that the tunnels were put in when Russia’s coronavirus “was in full swing.”

Information about the tunnel at Putin’s residence in Novo-Ogaryovo first appeared on the official website of the Penza region, a province some 340 miles southeast of Moscow where the equipment was manufactured.

Video footage of the tunnel provided by the company that assembled it showed the device spraying individuals walking through with a liquid antiseptic.

Last week, Putin attended a public event in Moscow for the first time since early May.

Kremlin critics question the official government statistics and have linked moves to lift public health measures to the Russian government’s desire to boost voter turnout in an upcoming constitutional referendum that would allow Putin to rule until 2036. The plebiscite is scheduled for July 1.

Associated Press

Slaughterhouse outbreak closes schools in Germany

BERLIN — Authorities in the western German region of Guetersloh have ordered the closure of all schools and child-care centers after hundreds of workers at Germany’s biggest slaughterhouse tested positive for COVID-19.

Regional daily Westfalen-Blatt reported Wednesday that some 475 people tested positive for the new coronavirus, adding to 128 cases already known. A further 400 test results were still pending.

The outbreak at the Toennies slaughterhouse in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck has pushed the number of cases in the region far above the government’s threshold for emergency measures, which is set at 50 new infections in a week per 100,000 inhabitants.

Officials planned to announce later Wednesday whether further measures will be taken, such as closing stores and restaurants, to contain the outbreak.

Westfalen-Blatt reported that officials believe some of the cases were imported from other countries by migrant workers who took advantage of newly reopened European borders to visit their families.

Associated Press

Numbers run counter to official story in Mexico

When Mexico’s coronavirus czar said last week that case growth in the nation’s capital had stabilized, few found cause to cheer. Hugo Lopez Gatell had claimed such victories before.

‘‘The epidemic is slowing down,’’ the deputy health minister declared in a May 5 press conference. Three weeks later, during his May 25 nightly briefing, he said: ‘‘We’ve flattened the curve.’’

But the numbers tell a different story. A day after Lopez Gatell’s June 11 tweet about Mexico City, the nation reported a record 5,222 new cases of the deadly disease. As of Tuesday, Mexico’s infections have more than doubled since May 25 to 154,863, with a quarter of them in the capital. Deaths stand at 18,310, according to the official count.

Throughout the pandemic, Lopez Gatell has sought to diffuse public panic and support the arguments of his boss, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, — known as AMLO — who prioritizes the economy over sweeping lockdowns. Lopez Gatell’s nice-guy demeanor and a knack for breaking down complex ideas into easily understandable bits has helped make him the most popular official in AMLO’s administration. But, critics say, it’s also allowed him to obscure the magnitude of the crisis, endangering lives and exacerbating the outbreak.

‘‘He knows how to communicate and he knows how to put on a show,’’ Laurie Ann Ximenez-Fyvie, who heads a molecular genetics laboratory at UNAM University in Mexico City, said in an interview. ‘‘He has his talking points and he uses them to convince people that this is under control.’’

Lopez Gatell declined to comment for this article after canceling two scheduled interviews in recent weeks. His press official did not respond to requests for comment.

Washington Post

British arts groups warn of significant job losses

LONDON — Arts bodies are warning that Britain faces a “cultural catastrophe” because of the coronavirus pandemic that could result in the loss of 400,000 jobs.

Some of London’s biggest West End shows, including “Hamilton” and “The Phantom of the Opera,” won’t reopen until next year, producers announced Wednesday.

Producer Cameron Mackintosh, his producing partners, and his Delfont Mackintosh Theatres group said “Hamilton,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” Mary Poppins,” and “Les Miserables,” would return “as early as practical in 2021.”

The company said it was talking to staff about “potential redundancies.”

A study by think-tank Oxford Economics says the UK’s creative industries could lose 74 billion pounds ($92.8 billion) in revenue this year and one in five of the UK’s 2 million creative-sector jobs could be lost.

Music, theater, art, design, architecture, and publishing generate billions for the British economy each year, but the country’s clubs, theaters, cinemas, concert halls, and art galleries shut down in March as part of a nationwide lockdown. Indoor venues face remaining closed for many more months because of social-distancing rules.

Associated Press

Number of confirmed cases in Beijing continue to rise

BEIJING — China’s capital reported a slight increase in the numbers confirmed new coronavirus cases Wednesday as it seeks to battle the recent outbreak with strict measures aimed at reducing human contact and the chances of a new wave of infections across the country.

The capital, which had seemed to have the outbreak under control, reported 31 cases, up from 27 the day before, primarily linked to the city of 20 million’s largest wholesale market in its southwest.

Nationwide, China reported 44 new cases, around the average for recent days. Eleven of those were brought from abroad by Chinese travelers, while one other local case was from Hebei province adjacent to Beijing and one in the eastern province of Zhejiang further south.

No new deaths were reported and just 252 people are currently in treatment for COVID-19, with another 113 being isolated and observed for being suspected cases or for testing positive for the virus without showing any symptoms.

Associated Press