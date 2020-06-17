Turkey begins offensive against Kurdish rebels in north Iraq

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey said Wednesday it has airlifted troops into northern Iraq for a cross-border ground operation against Turkey’s Kurdish rebels.

The airborne-and-land offensive into the border region of Haftanin, some 9 miles from the Turkey-Iraq border, was launched following intense artillery fire into the area, said the Defense Ministry in Ankara.

The operation by commando forces is being supported by warplanes, attack helicopters, artillery, and armed and unarmed drones, according to the ministry’s statement posted on Twitter. It did not say how many troops are involved.