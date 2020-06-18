Europe hit by local infection spikes; China’s outbreak wanes

Authorities have confirmed 158 cases in Beijing in the past week. Most if not all have been linked to the city’s largest wholesale food market, where thousands of people work. Wu said workers in the seafood section were infected first and in greater numbers than those in other sections.

Wu Zunyou from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention told a news conference Thursday that such outbreaks are inevitable but that this one was larger than expected because it happened in a major market.

BEIJING — A Chinese public health expert says an outbreak of the coronavirus in Beijing is under control and the number of new cases should drop in the coming days.

Associated Press

Greece says stores violating regulations to pay penalties ATHENS — Greece’s government has announced a new system of fines and penalties for businesses that are found to be violating regulations imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Under details published Thursday, fines for violations will range from 1,000 euros to 50,000 euros ($1,125 to $56,240). For bars and restaurants, offending businesses will be shut down for 15 days for the first violation, 30 days for the second violation, and 60 days for the third if all three violations occur within three months.

Other retail businesses face similar penalties.

Regulations include limits on the number of people allowed into a business depending on its physical size, distances to be maintained between tables at cafes, bars, restaurants, and outdoor movie theaters, and mandatory masks to be worn by staff handling food.

Associated Press

Popular 10-day festival canceled in India

NEW DELHI — Lord Jagannath, the favorite deity of millions of Indians, won’t have his annual ceremonial procession for the first time in almost three centuries amid the pandemic.

The Supreme Court on Thursday prohibited the festival, which goes on for about 10 days, citing risks to public health and safety.

India stands behind the United States, Brazil, and Russia in the number of cases.

The festival was set to start this year on June 23. The yatra — Sanskrit word for “trip” — marks Lord Jagannath and his siblings leaving the sanctum of the temple to mingle with devotees. Local belief holds that the deities are emerging from their home following a 14-day quarantine as Jagannath developed a fever after a cold bath.

The government had invoked this ritual, called “anasara” or isolation, to convince people of the state to follow lockdown rules.

Bloomberg News

Officials criticize German meat plant that spread virus

BERLIN — Germany’s agriculture minister said Thursday that conditions at a slaughterhouse where hundreds of workers tested positive for COVID-19 were untenable and backed an official investigation into the outbreak.

Authorities in the western region of Guetersloh said Wednesday that at least 657 people at the Toennies Group meatpacking plant in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

“Hundreds of infections in one plant. These conditions aren’t tenable,’’ Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner said in a statement.

Associated Press

Masks now mandatory in 3 major cities in Turkey

ISTANBUL — Turkish authorities have made the wearing of masks mandatory in three major cities to curb the spread of COVID-19 following an uptick in cases since the country allowed many businesses to reopen.

The governors of Istanbul, Ankara, and Bursa announced the mask rule Wednesday in line with a recommendation by the country’s scientific advisory council. Masks are obligatory in 47 out of 81 provinces. The statements said masks must be worn in all public spaces.

Turkey has reported 182,727 confirmed cases and 4,861 deaths from COVID-19 since March.

Associated Press

New cases in Pakistan worry many, but still no lockdown

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan has reported 5,358 new coronavirus cases, pushing infections in the Middle East beyond 1 million.

Cases in Pakistan have been spiraling in recent weeks, crossing 160,000 on Thursday even as Prime Minister Imran Khan has resisted pleas from medical professionals and the World Health Organization to reimpose a strict lockdown for at least two weeks.

Khan says a countrywide lockdown would devastate an already crumbling economy and hurt the poorest with unemployment expected to near 7 million.

Economists say Pakistan’s poverty rate of 30 percent has increased to 40 percent since the first lockdown was imposed in mid-March.

Associated Press