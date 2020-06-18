Japan’s ex-justice minister arrested in vote-buying case

TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s former justice minister and the minister’s lawmaker wife were arrested Thursday over allegations they engaged in vote buying during last year’s election, officials and local media said.

The Tokyo Public Prosecutors Office said it arrested the former minister, Katsuyuki Kawai, and his wife, Anri Kawai, though it did not immediately give a reason.

Local media, including Kyodo News, reported the arrest was over allegations that the couple offered millions of yen in cash to dozens of voters ahead of the 2019 upper house election in which Anri Kawai won a seat.