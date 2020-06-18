Lloyd’s of London apologizes for slavery ties; Oxford pressed to remove Cecil Rhodes statue

“Lloyd’s has a long and rich history dating back over 330 years, but there are some aspects of our history that we are not proud of,’’ Lloyd’s said in a prepared statement. “In particular, we are sorry for the role played by the Lloyd’s market in the eighteenth and nineteenth Century slave trade. This was an appalling and shameful period of English history, as well as our own, and we condemn the indefensible wrongdoing that occurred during this period.’’

The insurance giant Lloyd’s of London and the pub chain Greene King made the pledges after they were included in a University College database of companies with ties to the slave trade.

LONDON — Two of Britain’s largest companies have promised to financially support projects that assist minorities as Britain continues to reckon with its role in the slave trade.

The pub chain was founded in 1799 by Benjamin Greene. He was among the 47,000 people who received compensation intended for slave owners when the British Empire abolished slavery in 1833. Greene surrendered three plantations in the West Indies for the equivalent of 500,000 pounds ($628,000) in today’s currency.

The database showed that Simon Fraser, a founder subscriber member to Lloyds, was given 400,000 pounds ($502,00) in today’s currency, to surrender an estate in Dominica.

There are revived calls for Oxford University to remove a statue of Cecil Rhodes, a Victorian imperialist in southern Africa who made a fortune from mines and endowed Oxford University’s Rhodes scholarships.

Greene King’s chief executive, Nick Mackenzie, told the Daily Telegraph the company would update its website to mention past connections to slavery. He also offered an apology.

“It is inexcusable that one of our founders profited from slavery and argued against its abolition in the 1800s,” he told the newspaper. “We don’t have all the answers, so that is why we are taking time to listen and learn from all the voices, including our team members and charity partners, as we strengthen our diversity and inclusion work.’’

The governors of Oriel College voted Wednesday to recommend removing the statue of Rhodes, one of Britain’s leading imperialists. He made a fortune after pushing the empire to seize South Africa’s diamond mines in the 19th century and cofounded De Beers, which eventually controlled most of the world’s diamond mines. He was a major benefactor of Oriel College, which established the Rhodes Scholarship in his name. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Slave’s grave vandalized after anti-racism protest

LONDON — British officials said the grave of an enslaved African man has been vandalized in an apparent “retaliation attack” after anti-racism protesters in Bristol toppled the statue of a slave trader.

Two headstones in memory of Scipio Africanus, who lived in Bristol in the 18th century, were smashed. A message scrawled in chalk nearby called for the statue of Edward Colston to be restored.

“Now look at what you made me do . . . put Colstons statue back or things will really heat up,’’ the message read.

Earlier this month, protesters at a Black Lives Matter demonstration toppled a bronze statue of Colston in Bristol’s city center. It was then dumped into the harbor.

The vandalized grave, a brightly painted memorial in a churchyard in Henbury, Bristol, is listed as a structure of historical interest to be preserved. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

African countries back off on call for probe of US racism

GENEVA — African countries on Thursday backed off their call for the UN’s top human rights body to launch its most intense scrutiny of police brutality and systemic racism in the United States, after American officials led back-channel talks to air opposition to the idea, diplomats said.

The Africa Group was reworking a draft resolution but had already cut out language calling on the Human Rights Council to set up a commission of inquiry — its most potent tool — to examine issues like systemic racism and abuse against “Africans and of people of African descent” in the United States and beyond, said the diplomats, who were part of the talks.

Once tabled, the text was expected to come up for a vote on Friday or Monday, the council office said. The wording could still change, diplomats cautioned.

The diplomats, from Western and African countries, spoke on condition of anonymity.

The “outreaching” — as one European diplomat put it — by US officials to other delegations comes even though the United States sits on the sidelines: The Trump administration pulled the United States out of the 47 member-state council in 2018, citing its alleged anti-Israel bias and acceptance of autocratic regimes as members.

The council on Thursday wrapped up an urgent debate on racism and police brutality that was called after the George Floyd killing last month, which sparked Black Lives Matter protests worldwide. But the draft resolution from the Africa Group was still being finalized, diplomats said.

The European diplomat said the US government clearly opposed any such commission, and he insisted the United States and others “will have to maneuver very carefully: Racism is an important subject . . . you have to be on the right side of history.”

Another European diplomat credited the Africa Group for taking more time to flesh out its resolution and give other delegations time to send it back to their capitals. African negotiators “did not want to create chaos and a mess . . . Everybody wants it to be adopted by consensus,” he said.

One West African diplomat said “pushback” from powerful countries in such cases was common, and the United States was no exception. Asked if US officials had pressured any countries, a diplomat from southern Africa quipped: “What do you think? I think you know the answer.”

On Thursday, US Ambassador Andrew Bremberg acknowledged “shortcomings” in the United States, including racial discrimination, and said “we are not above scrutiny,” but “any resolution on the topic that calls out countries by name should be inclusive, noting the many countries where racism is a problem.” — ASSOCIATED PRESS