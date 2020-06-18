Taiwan unveils plan to help Hong Kongers looking to leave

HONG KONG — Taiwan announced Thursday that it will set up a specialized office to support Hong Kongers seeking to leave the territory now that China is moving forward with a national security law for Hong Kong that critics see as an erosion of its freedoms.

The announcement came on the same day that China’s legislature passed a draft of the national security bill for Hong Kong that has been strongly criticized as undermining the semi-autonomous territory’s legal and political institutions.

The office opening July 1 will offer assistance to Hong Kong professionals seeking to move to Taiwan, including for school, employment, investment, entrepreneurship, and immigration, according to a statement by the Mainland Affairs Council in Taiwan, which handles the island’s relations with Beijing.