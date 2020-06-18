Taiwan unveils plan to help Hong Kongers looking to leave

HONG KONG — Taiwan announced Thursday that it will set up a specialized office to support Hong Kongers seeking to leave the territory now that China is moving forward with a national security law for Hong Kong that critics see as an erosion of its freedoms.
The announcement came on the same day that China’s legislature passed a draft of the national security bill for Hong Kong that has been strongly criticized as undermining the semi-autonomous territory’s legal and political institutions.
The office opening July 1 will offer assistance to Hong Kong professionals seeking to move to Taiwan, including for school, employment, investment, entrepreneurship, and immigration, according to a statement by the Mainland Affairs Council in Taiwan, which handles the island’s relations with Beijing.
Beijing says the national security legislation is aimed at curbing subversive and secessionist activity in Hong Kong, after months of anti-government protests last year saw violent clashes between police and protesters.
Critics say that the law will erode freedoms that promised to the former British colony and may be used to curb dissent.
The Taiwan government will fund the new office, which will work with nonprofit organizations to offer assistance, protection, as well as a basic allowance for immigrants from Hong Kong, including those who have fled due to political reasons, the statement said.
ASSOCIATED PRESS