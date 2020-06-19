African states seek UN report on racism after Floyd killing

The Human Rights Council approved a consensus resolution following days of grappling over language after African nations backed away from their initial push for a commission of inquiry, the council’s most intrusive form of scrutiny, focusing more on the US. Instead, the resolution calls for a simple and more generic report to be written by the UN human rights chief’s office and outside experts.

GENEVA — The UN’s top human rights body agreed unanimously Friday to commission a UN report on systemic racism and discrimination against Black people while stopping short of ordering a more intensive investigation singling out the United States after the death of George Floyd sparked worldwide demonstrations.

The aim is ‘‘to contribute to accountability and redress for victims’’ in the US and beyond, the resolution states.

Advocacy group Human Rights Watch said the measure fell far short of the level of scrutiny sought by hundreds of civil society organizations, but nonetheless set the stage for an unprecedented look at racism and police violence in the United States — over the efforts of US officials to avoid the council’s attention — and showed even the most powerful countries could be held to account.

Iran and Palestine signed on among the cosponsors for the resolution condemning “the continuing racially discriminatory and violent practices’’ by law enforcement against Africans and people of African descent “in particular which led to the death of George Floyd on 25 May 2020 in Minnesota,” it says. Any state can sign on as a resolution cosponsor.

The approved text asks UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to examine governments’ responses to peaceful anti-racism protests and to report back.

British prime minister defends use of song

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came out Friday in favor of England rugby fans singing “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” at a time when the historical context of the song is being reviewed.

Johnson said there should not be “any sort of prohibition on singing that song” and he would “love” to hear the lyrics in full.

The Rugby Football Union has said the song, which has become an anthem for England fans, is “sung by many who have no awareness of its origins or sensitivities.” The RFU said it is reviewing its context amid the Black Lives Matter protests.

The song is believed to have its roots in American slavery, with its credited author being Wallace Willis — a freed slave from Oklahoma.

Johnson, who is a rugby fan, was asked about the song during a visit to a school north of London.

Bank of England apologizes for past ties to slavery

LONDON — The Bank of England has apologized for the links some of its past governors had with slavery, as a global anti-racism movement sparked by the death of George Floyd forces many British institutions to confront uncomfortable truths about their pasts.

The central bank called the trade in human beings “an unacceptable part of English history,” and pledged not to display any images of former leaders who had any involvement.

The decision comes after two British companies on Thursday promised to financially support projects assisting minorities after being called out for past roles in the slave trade.

Insurance giant Lloyd’s of London and pub chain Greene King made the pledges after media highlighted their inclusion on a University College London database of individuals and companies with ties to the slave trade.

Those listed on the database include governors and directors of the Bank of England and executives in companies that are still active.

