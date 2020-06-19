In countries keeping the coronavirus at bay, experts watch U.S. case numbers with alarm

“We are in a new and dangerous phase,” he said, warning that restrictive measures are still needed to stop the pandemic. “Many people are understandably fed up with being at home (and) countries are understandably eager to open up their societies.” But Tedros warned that the virus is still “spreading fast” and that measures like social distancing, mask wearing, and hand-washing are still critical.

In a media briefing on Friday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said nearly half of the newly reported cases were from the Americas, with significant numbers from South Asia and the Middle East.

GENEVA — The head of the World Health Organization said the coronavirus pandemic is “accelerating” and that more than 150,000 cases were reported yesterday, the highest single-day number so far.

He noted that the toll would be especially great on refugees, of whom more than 80 percent live in mostly developing nations.

Associated Press

Countries watch with confusion as US states move to reopen

WASHINGTON — As coronavirus cases surge in states across the South and West of the United States, health experts in countries with falling case numbers are watching with a growing sense of alarm and disbelief, with many wondering why virus-stricken US states continue to reopen and why the advice of scientists is often ignored.

‘‘It really does feel like the US has given up,’’ said Siouxsie Wiles, an infectious-diseases specialist at the University of Auckland in New Zealand — a country that has confirmed only three new cases over the last three weeks and where citizens have now largely returned to their pre-coronavirus routines.

Meanwhile, President Trump maintains that the United States will not shut down a second time, although a surge in cases has persuaded governors to walk back their opposition to mandatory face coverings in public.

Commentators and experts in Europe, where cases have continued to decline, voiced concerns over the state of the US response. A headline on the website of Germany’s public broadcaster read: ‘‘Has the US given up its fight against coronavirus?’’ Switzerland’s conservative Neue Zürcher Zeitung newspaper concluded, ‘‘US increasingly accepts rising COVID-19 numbers.’’

Washington Post

South Korea sees slow but steady rise in new daily cases

SEOUL — South Korea has reported 49 cases of COVID-19 as the virus continues to spread in the densely populated capital area where half of the country’s 51 million people live.

Figures released by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday brought the national caseload to 12,306 infections, including 280 deaths. It said 26 of the new cases came from capital, Seoul, and the nearby port city of Incheon. Seventeen of the new cases were linked to international arrivals.

South Korea has been reporting around 30 to 50 new cases per day since late May, inspiring second-guessing on whether officials were too quick to ease social distancing guidelines in April after the country’s first wave of infections waned.

Health authorities have been scrambling to stem transmissions in the greater capital area where cases have been linked to things like leisure and religious activities.

Associated Press

Early samples of virus found in wastewater in northern Italy

ROME — A study by Italy’s National Institute of Health has found that the new coronavirus was in circulation in wastewater in the northern cities of Milan and Turin in December 2019, at least two months before the virus was confirmed to have spread locally in the population.

The study, released Thursday, was based on 40 water samples collected as part of regular checks from sewage treatment plants in northern Italy from October 2019 to February 2020. It showed the virus that causes COVID-19 in Dec. 18 samples from Milan and Turin, while earlier samples were negative.

The research has so far not linked any confirmed cases to the virus’ earlier presence, but researchers have proposed using the system to monitor the presence of the new coronavirus in water systems in a bid to help identify any possible new outbreaks.

Associated Press

Three meat plants are shut down in UK following outbreaks

LONDON — A meat processing plant in West Yorkshire has been shut down amid a localized outbreak of COVID-19, the third such site to shut down in the United Kingdom in recent days.

The shutdown of the Yorkshire plant follows further outbreaks in food processing sites in Anglesey and Wrexham in North Wales.

Doctors and local officials in the community have expressed frustration at the announcement because they say they first learned about it when Health Secretary Matt Hancock mentioned “as cluster of cases’’ in the Kirklees area during the daily Downing Street news conference on Thursday.

Associated Press