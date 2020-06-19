South’s unification minister resigns as Korean tensions rise

SEOUL — South Korea’s president, Moon Jae-in, on Friday accepted the resignation of his point man on North Korea, who had asked to quit after the North destroyed a liaison office while ramping up pressure against Seoul amid stalled nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration.

Kim Yeon-chul, who was appointed unification minister in April last year as talks between the United State and Pyongyang began falling apart, leaves the job without having a single meeting with the North Koreans. He said he wanted to resign to take responsibility for tensions between the rivals.

The North in recent months has virtually cut off all cooperation with the South while expressing frustration over Seoul’s unwillingness to break away from Washington and restart inter-Korean economic projects held back by US-led sanctions over its nuclear weapons program.