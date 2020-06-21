Hottest Arctic temperature record likely set with 100-degree reading in Siberia

A northeastern Siberian town is likely to have set a record for the hottest temperature documented in the Arctic Circle, with a reading of 100.4 degrees recorded Saturday in Verkhoyansk, north of the Arctic Circle and about 3,000 miles east of Moscow. Records at that location have been kept since 1885.

If verified, this would be the northernmost 100-degree reading ever observed, and the hottest temperature on record in the Arctic, a region that is warming at more than twice the rate of the rest of the globe.

On Sunday, the same location recorded a high temperature of 95.3 degrees(35.2 Celsius), The average June high temperature in Verkhoyansk is 68 degrees.