Ruling populists look set to win Serbia vote amid pandemic

BELGRADE — Serbia’s ruling populists looked set to tighten their hold on power as polls closed in a parliamentary election held Sunday despite concerns over the spread of coronavirus in the Balkan country and a partial boycott by the opposition.
The turnout among the nearly 6.6 million voters eligible to cast ballots for Serbia’s 250-member parliament and local offices appeared lower than in previous elections.
It was the first national election in Europe to take place during the virus pandemic. The voting — initially planned for April but postponed because of the pandemic — comes as Serbia is still reporting dozens of new cases daily after completely relaxing its strict lockdown rules.
President Aleksandar Vucic’s Serbian Progressive Party appeared set for a landslide victory, facing little challenge from the divided opposition.
“I am very pleased that today until midday there were no serious irregularities, that the elections are held in a democratic atmosphere,’’ Vucic said after voting in Belgrade. “I hope for a success. I hope for a good result.’’
ASSOCIATED PRESS