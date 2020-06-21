Ruling populists look set to win Serbia vote amid pandemic

BELGRADE — Serbia’s ruling populists looked set to tighten their hold on power as polls closed in a parliamentary election held Sunday despite concerns over the spread of coronavirus in the Balkan country and a partial boycott by the opposition.

The turnout among the nearly 6.6 million voters eligible to cast ballots for Serbia’s 250-member parliament and local offices appeared lower than in previous elections.

It was the first national election in Europe to take place during the virus pandemic. The voting — initially planned for April but postponed because of the pandemic — comes as Serbia is still reporting dozens of new cases daily after completely relaxing its strict lockdown rules.